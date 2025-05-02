Ganga Expressway: Meerut To Prayagraj In Just 6 Hours! Airstrip, 28 Flyovers, 381 Underpasses And More; Connects Through THESE 12 Districts

photoDetails

Ganga Expressway - Meerut To Prayagraj: The Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a flypast on the Ganga Expressway's newly constructed airstrip in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The airstrip stretches 3.5 km along the expressway and is designed for both day and night landings. With the IAF's flypast, the Ganga Expressway is once again in the spotlight. And, hence, we took this opportunity to tell you more about the under-construction Ganga Expressway.