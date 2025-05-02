Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2894553https://zeenews.india.com/photos/mobility/ganga-expressway-meerut-to-prayagraj-in-just-6-hours-airstrip-28-flyovers-381-underpasses-and-more-connects-through-these-12-districts-2894553
NewsPhotosGanga Expressway: Meerut To Prayagraj In Just 6 Hours! Airstrip, 28 Flyovers, 381 Underpasses And More; Connects Through THESE 12 Districts
photoDetails

Ganga Expressway: Meerut To Prayagraj In Just 6 Hours! Airstrip, 28 Flyovers, 381 Underpasses And More; Connects Through THESE 12 Districts

Ganga Expressway - Meerut To Prayagraj: The Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a flypast on the Ganga Expressway's newly constructed airstrip in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The airstrip stretches 3.5 km along the expressway and is designed for both day and night landings. With the IAF's flypast, the Ganga Expressway is once again in the spotlight. And, hence, we took this opportunity to tell you more about the under-construction Ganga Expressway.

Updated:May 02, 2025, 02:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Ganga Expressway

1/5
Ganga Expressway

The proposed length of the Ganga Expressway is 594 kilometres. It is the second-longest Expressway in the country after the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway. Currently being built as a six-lane expressway, with a proposal to expand it to eight lanes later if needed, the Ganga Expressway allows for a speed of 120 kilometres per hour.

Follow Us

Yogi Adityanath

2/5
Yogi Adityanath

Recently, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, said, "This is one of the longest expressways in the country. The entire work of the Ganga Expressway has to be completed by November. It holds the ability to land any fighter or commercial aircraft."

Follow Us

Districts

3/5
Districts

This expressway will connect the state from east to west through 518 villages in 12 districts: Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj. 

Follow Us

Travel Time

4/5
Travel Time

According to the media reports, this expressway will reduce travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj to just 6 hours. It will feature 28 flyovers, 381 underpasses, 126 small bridges, 2 long bridges, and 9 public amenities complexes.

Follow Us

Estimated Cost

5/5
Estimated Cost

The estimated cost of the expressway is Rs 36,230 crore. The Expressway will start from Bijauli village on Meerut-Bulandshahr (NH 334) and end near Judapur Dadu village on (NH 19) in Prayagraj.

Follow Us
Auto news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
morning gas relief
5 Home Remedies To Get Relief From Morning Gas And Acidity
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Forget 5, 6, Or 7 Seats! Discover Most Affordable 8-Seater Cars With 23+ Kmpl Mileage, BIG Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera & More - Prices Start At Just...
camera icon7
title
Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport: India's Strategic Gateway To Global Trade - In Pics
camera icon9
title
types of ducks in cricket
9 Different Types Of Ducks In Cricket: Golden Duck, Royal Duck & More - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
Amrit Bharat Express Train
Howrah-Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express: Train To Halt At 23 Stops Including Tatanagar And Nagpur; Check Route, Timings, Expected Ticket Price
NEWS ON ONE CLICK