Ganga Expressway: Meerut To Prayagraj In Just 6 Hours! Airstrip, 28 Flyovers, 381 Underpasses And More; Connects Through THESE 12 Districts
Ganga Expressway - Meerut To Prayagraj: The Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a flypast on the Ganga Expressway's newly constructed airstrip in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The airstrip stretches 3.5 km along the expressway and is designed for both day and night landings. With the IAF's flypast, the Ganga Expressway is once again in the spotlight. And, hence, we took this opportunity to tell you more about the under-construction Ganga Expressway.
Ganga Expressway
The proposed length of the Ganga Expressway is 594 kilometres. It is the second-longest Expressway in the country after the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway. Currently being built as a six-lane expressway, with a proposal to expand it to eight lanes later if needed, the Ganga Expressway allows for a speed of 120 kilometres per hour.
Yogi Adityanath
Recently, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, said, "This is one of the longest expressways in the country. The entire work of the Ganga Expressway has to be completed by November. It holds the ability to land any fighter or commercial aircraft."
Districts
This expressway will connect the state from east to west through 518 villages in 12 districts: Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj.
Travel Time
According to the media reports, this expressway will reduce travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj to just 6 hours. It will feature 28 flyovers, 381 underpasses, 126 small bridges, 2 long bridges, and 9 public amenities complexes.
Estimated Cost
The estimated cost of the expressway is Rs 36,230 crore. The Expressway will start from Bijauli village on Meerut-Bulandshahr (NH 334) and end near Judapur Dadu village on (NH 19) in Prayagraj.
