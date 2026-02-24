Guess what? Rajdhani no longer India’s fastest train — With 180kmph speed, this train becomes new beast on wheels; It’s not Vande Bharat
India's Fastest Train: Indian Railways has been upgrading its trains, not only modernising the interior but also the shell and engines. Right from the introduction of new LHB coaches to the roll-out of new trains like Tejas, Hamsafar, Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, Antyodaya Express, UDAY Express, and Gatiman Express. While trains like Rajdhani changed people’s experience with punctuality, the modern Vande Bharat Express is changing the way people used to see Indian Railways.
Vande Bharat Express
Rajdhani and Duranto used to be the Indian Railway’s fastest trains. But that changed with the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express which came with a operating speed of 180kmph. But given the track conditions, the maximum speed of Vande Bharat trains remains around 130kmph on key routes and sections.
Rajdhani Speed
Rajdhani Express has a max speed of 130 kmph, but generally, it runs at an average speed of 70-100 kmph. Thus, though it ranks among the fast trains, it’s not the fastest train of the Indian Railways.
Rajdhani Dethroned
However, neither the Rajdhani nor the Vande Bharat holds the title of fastest train in India. The introduction of Namo Bharat trains has changed the game of train travel in India. It has a design speed of 180 kmph.
RRTS Corridor
Namo Bharat trains, earlier known as the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), has been introduced on a dedicated corridor between Delhi and Meerut as it connects Sarai Kale Khan to Modipuram. The train achieves a speed of 160 kmph during its journey with stations at a distance of around 5-10 kms.
Delhi To Meerut In 59 Minutes
The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor has been built by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). With this corridor, now a person can reach Delhi to Meerut in just 59 minutes.
Trending Photos