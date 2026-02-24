Guess what? Rajdhani no longer India’s fastest train — With 180kmph speed, this train becomes new beast on wheels; It’s not Vande Bharat

photoDetails

english

3020384

India's Fastest Train: Indian Railways has been upgrading its trains, not only modernising the interior but also the shell and engines. Right from the introduction of new LHB coaches to the roll-out of new trains like Tejas, Hamsafar, Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, Antyodaya Express, UDAY Express, and Gatiman Express. While trains like Rajdhani changed people’s experience with punctuality, the modern Vande Bharat Express is changing the way people used to see Indian Railways.