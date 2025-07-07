Advertisement
Gurugram Metro Latest Updates: Route Map, Stations, Work Progress And More

Gurugram Metro: Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), a joint venture company of the Government of India and Government of Haryana with 50:50 equity, is working to develop a metro rail corridor in Gurugram from Millennium City Centre to Cyber City. It will integrate old and new Gurugram, located across NH 48. The construction will be done in phases. Here are the Gurugram Metro's route map, station details, latest work progress, and more.

Jul 07, 2025
Gurugram Metro

Gurugram Metro

Work Progress: The preparation for the construction work of the first phase is underway. In a major progress, GMRL found six out of eight companies are suitable for the project. The work for the Rs 1286 crore tender will be awarded towards the end of July 2025.

Gurugram Metro Corridor Length

Gurugram Metro Corridor Length

Gurugram Metro Corridor Length: The total proposed length of the Gurugram metro corridor is 28.5 Km, consisting of a 26.65 km long elevated corridor from MCC to Cyber City with a 1.85 Km spur from Basai Village to Dwarka Expressway.

Stations

Stations

Stations: The following are the stations to be built: 

1. Millennium City Centre (Interchange Station)

2. Sector 45

3. Cyber Park

4. Sector 47

5. Subhash Chowk

6. Sector 48

7. Sector 72A

8. Hero Honda Chowk (Interchange Station)

9. Udyog Vihar Phase 6

10. Sector 10

11. Sector 37

12. Basai Village

13. Sector 101 ( on Spur)

14. Sector 9

15. Sector 7

16. Sector 4

17. Sector 5

18. Ashok Vihar

19. Sector 3

20. Bajghera Road

21. Palam Vihar Extension

22. Palam Vihar

23. Sector 23A

24. Sector 22

25. Udyog Vihar Phase 4

26. Udyog Vihar Phase 5

27. Cyber City (Interchange Station)

Three Phases

Three Phases

Three Phases: The construction of the project will be done in three phases:

Phase 1 - Millennium City Centre to Sector 101

Phase 2 - Sector 9 to Cyber ​​Hub

Phase 3 - Metro depot in Sector 33.

First Phase

First Phase

First Phase: Under the first phase, the following stations will be constructed: Sector 45, Cyber ​​Park (Sector 46), Sector 47, Subhash Chowk, Sector 48, Sector 33, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar Phase-6, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai, Sector 9 and Sector 101.

