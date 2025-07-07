Gurugram Metro Latest Updates: Route Map, Stations, Work Progress And More

photoDetails

Gurugram Metro: Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), a joint venture company of the Government of India and Government of Haryana with 50:50 equity, is working to develop a metro rail corridor in Gurugram from Millennium City Centre to Cyber City. It will integrate old and new Gurugram, located across NH 48. The construction will be done in phases. Here are the Gurugram Metro's route map, station details, latest work progress, and more.