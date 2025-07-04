How To Link Aadhaar Card With IRCTC Account For Tatkal Ticket Booking - Step-by-Step Guide
How To Link Aadhaar Card With IRCTC Account: Indian Railways has recently announced changes to the Tatkal ticket system. These changes aim to make tatkal ticket booking fairer and stop fraud. Starting July 1, 2025, only users with an Aadhaar card linked to their IRCTC account can book Tatkal tickets online. This marks a new era of digital travel checks in India. Here's how to link your Aadhaar to your IRCTC account for Tatkal booking:
IRCTC
Log in to your IRCTC account.
My Account
Go to the 'My Account' and select 'Authenticate User'.
Aadhaar Number
Provide your Aadhaar Number or Virtual ID.
Verify Details
Press 'Verify Details' and you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.
OTP
Enter the OTP and authenticate it. Now, a success message will be displayed on the screen.
