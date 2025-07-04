How To Link Aadhaar Card With IRCTC Account For Tatkal Ticket Booking - Step-by-Step Guide

photoDetails

How To Link Aadhaar Card With IRCTC Account: Indian Railways has recently announced changes to the Tatkal ticket system. These changes aim to make tatkal ticket booking fairer and stop fraud. Starting July 1, 2025, only users with an Aadhaar card linked to their IRCTC account can book Tatkal tickets online. This marks a new era of digital travel checks in India. Here's how to link your Aadhaar to your IRCTC account for Tatkal booking: