Howrah-Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express: Train To Halt At 23 Stops Including Tatanagar And Nagpur; Check Route, Timings, Expected Ticket Price
Howrah-Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express: Train To Halt At 23 Stops Including Tatanagar And Nagpur; Check Route, Timings, Expected Ticket Price

Howrah To Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express Train Ticket Price: The train is likely to provide a budget-friendly yet comfortable travel experience for middle- and low-income passengers, covering 1968 kilometers via Nagpur with 23 stops, and operates twice a week on the Howrah-Mumbai route reportedly.

Updated:May 01, 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Howrah To Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express

Howrah To Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express

The Indian Railways has launched the Amrit Bharat Express to provide an affordable yet quality travel experience, specifically aimed at catering to the needs of low-income and middle-class families across long-distance routes.

Howrah to Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express: Total Distance

Howrah To Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express Train Ticket Price

The new Howrah to Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express will travel via Nagpur and Wardha Junction, covering a total distance of 1968 kilometers before reaching its final destination at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai.  

Howrah to Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express Train: Speed

Howrah To Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express Train Ticket Price

The Howrah-Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express is expected to operate twice a week and can achieve a maximum speed of 130 kilometers per hour, making it a relatively fast and efficient travel option for passengers.  

Howrah to Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express Train: Ticket Price

Howrah To Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express Train Ticket Price

The train will offer Sleeper Class and General Class coaches, with tickets in the Sleeper Class likely priced around Rs 800 on IRCTC website, providing budget-conscious travelers with affordable access to long-distance railway travel.  

Howrah to Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express Train: Timings

Howrah To Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express Train Ticket Price

The Howrah to Mumbai train is expected to depart around 06:00 hrs and arrive by 13:00 hrs the next day, while the return journey starts at 16:00 hrs and reaches Howrah around 23:00 hrs the following day. 

 

Howrah to Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express Train: Multiple Stops En Route

Howrah To Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express Train Ticket Price

During its journey between Howrah and Mumbai, the Amrit Bharat Express will halt at 23 key stations, including Kharagpur, Tatanagar, Rourkela, Bilaspur, Nagpur, Bhusaval, Nashik Road, and Dadar among others.  

Mumbai To Bihar Amrit Bharat Express Train

Howrah To Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express Train Ticket Price

Apart from the Howrah-Mumbai route, the newly launched Train No. 11015 Amrit Bharat Express will run between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Bihar's Saharsa, covering 1956 kilometers in approximately 38 hours with 23 station halts. (Image Credit: File Photo)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK