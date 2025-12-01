India’s First Railway Station With 16 Floors: Will Serve As Multimodal Transport Hub, Transform City Into...
India's First Railway Station With 16-Floors: You must have been to a railway station in India. There are over 7,000 railway stations across the country, and many of them are big, catering to lakhs of passengers daily. Do you know that India is set to build a landmark railway station which will have 16 floors — designed not just for trains, but also offering bus and metro access, along with commercial spaces inside the building. The station will transform the economy of the Ahmedabad.
Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project
The upcoming Ahmedabad station will be a major hub on the 508 km Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor, being developed with support from Japan. It will sit above Western Railway platforms 10, 11, and 12, and connect directly to Kalupur Metro Station.
Modern Design With Cultural Heritage
The station’s architecture draws inspiration from Ahmedabad’s heritage — a roof representing hundreds of kites and a façade inspired by the intricate lattice work of Sidi Saiyyed’s Jaali.
A Multi-Modal Transport Hub
This won’t be just a railway station. The structure is being developed as a multi-modal facility providing access to- Bullet Train, Metro, Rail services, and Bus transport. All from one integrated point to make commuting easier and faster.
Luxurious Facilities
The 16-floor complex will include large parking areas, office spaces, commercial zones like shops, malls; passenger amenities like rest rooms, lounges; modern waiting and transit facilities. It aims to serve travelers, tourists, and city residents alike.
Project to Transform Ahmedabad
Railway officials say the project will be completed by July 2027. It is being developed to handle future passenger growth while keeping the station seamlessly connected to every part of the city.
New Transport Hub for the Region
The surrounding area will also be upgraded with better roads and transport links. Once completed, the station is expected to boost local business, tourism, and overall economic development — giving Ahmedabad a modern, world-class transit gateway.
Shinkansen E5 Train
India's first Shinkansen-inspired bullet train, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR), will run at 320 km/h using Japan's advanced E5 series technology.
