India’s First Railway Station With 16 Floors: Will Serve As Multimodal Transport Hub, Transform City Into...

India's First Railway Station With 16-Floors: You must have been to a railway station in India. There are over 7,000 railway stations across the country, and many of them are big, catering to lakhs of passengers daily. Do you know that India is set to build a landmark railway station which will have 16 floors — designed not just for trains, but also offering bus and metro access, along with commercial spaces inside the building. The station will transform the economy of the Ahmedabad.