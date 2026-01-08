Advertisement
India's First Train Station With Rooftop Restaurant, Hypermarket, Showrooms: Not New Delhi, Mumbai But…
India's First Train Station With Rooftop Restaurant, Hypermarket, Showrooms: Not New Delhi, Mumbai But…

India's rail network is the second-largest in the world, and with metro and Namo Bharat corridors, it sets a standard that many countries fail to match. The newly built Namo Bharat corridor, connecting Delhi to Meerut via Ghaziabad, has made life easier for lakhs of people. The Namo Bharat trains boast a maximum speed of 180 kmph and an operational speed of 160 kmph. The Namo Bharat stations also feature world-class passenger amenities.

Updated:Jan 08, 2026, 05:20 PM IST
India's First Mall-Style Railway Station

India’s First Mall-Style Railway Station

Notably, the Ghaziabad RRTS or Namo Bharat Station is set to become India’s first train station with a rooftop restaurant and mall-like facilities. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has invited bids for licensing Property Development (PD) areas for commercial use at the station on the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut corridor.

Commercial Facilities

Commercial Facilities

Under this initiative, commuter-friendly facilities such as rooftop restaurants, cafés, food outlets and other retail establishments will be developed in the station’s PD area. Around 18,578 square metres of space will be offered on a licence basis against a fixed rent. This will allow commuters and local residents to enjoy shopping, dining and modern amenities at a single, well-integrated location within the station complex.

25-Year Licence Period

25-Year Licence Period

Through this project, NCRTC aims to promote commercial activity within station premises and strengthen its non-fare revenue streams. The licence period for these commercial spaces has been fixed at 25 years, ensuring long-term business opportunities.

Space Allocation

Space Allocation

As per tender provisions, commercial spaces will be available across key locations within the station, including ground, upper and lower floors, and Core-A floors (Upper PD Level, Lower PD Level and Concourse Terrace). The breakdown includes 4,229 sq metres on the ground floor, 11,914 sq metres on upper levels 1 and 2 and 2,435 sq metres in Core-A floors.

Employment Generation

Employment Generation

By encouraging participation from local vendors, retailers and service providers, NCRTC aims to transform station precincts into vibrant, people-friendly commercial hubs. This initiative is expected to enhance commuter convenience, create employment opportunities and boost revenue through non-fare sources, the corporation said.

Wide Range of Facilities Planned

Wide Range of Facilities Planned

These commercial spaces can be used for shops, kiosks and service establishments catering to commuters and nearby residents. Proposed facilities include rooftop and fine-dining restaurants, cafés, food courts, hotels, showrooms, banquet halls, pharmacies, wellness centres and outlets showcasing regional products. With such integrated services, passengers will have access to dining, shopping, healthcare and accommodation options under one roof—saving time and ensuring a safer, more comfortable travel experience.

Strategic Location

Strategic Location

Ghaziabad Namo Bharat Station holds strong commercial potential due to its location in a densely populated urban area. It is situated close to the city’s main bus terminal, guaranteeing high daily footfall. Nearby residential areas such as Patel Nagar, Raj Nagar, Arya Nagar and Kavi Nagar, along with educational institutions and major markets, make the station an emerging lifestyle and commercial destination rather than just a transit hub.

 

Seamless Connectivity Across NCR

Seamless Connectivity Across NCR

The station offers connectivity to the Delhi Metro and other transport modes. The 82-kilometre Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut corridor links major locations across three NCR cities, ensuring world-class regional connectivity. With rising ridership and seamless integration, the station is expected to become a major centre for commercial activity.

