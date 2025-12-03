India’s Only Airport With Mosque On Its Runway — Not In Andhra, Uttar Pradesh Or Madhya Pradesh But In...

photoDetails

english

India’s Only Airport With Mosque On Its Runway: West Bengal's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBI Airport) in Kolkata, is among the busiest airports of the country. Notably, this is probably the only airport in India with a mosque in operation area. An unlikely relic — a 130-year-old mosque — lies perilously close to an operational runway of the airport. The presence of Bankra Mosque on the northern edge of the secondary runway has resurfaced as a major safety concern for the nation’s civil aviation authorities, especially in the wake of renewed scrutiny on runway safety following recent high-profile aviation accidents.