India's Railway 'Connectivity Hub': This Uttar Pradesh Station Links The Entire Nation; Not Prayagraj But...
photoDetails

India’s Railway 'Connectivity Hub': This Uttar Pradesh Station Links The Entire Nation; Not Prayagraj But...

Indian Railways has thousands of stations across the country and many of them There is one railway station in India that truly lives up to the idea of nationwide connectivity. From this junction, trains depart in all four directions—north, south, east and west—making it possible to travel to almost any part of the country. Because of its unmatched reach, the station is often described as India’s railway connectivity hub.

Updated:Dec 26, 2025, 06:57 PM IST
Junction Linking Seven Railway Routes

Junction Linking Seven Railway Routes

This station connects seven different railway routes, giving it immense strategic importance for both passenger travel and logistics. Trains passing through here link major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Jammu, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chennai, Kochi, Bhubaneswar and Patna, turning it into a truly multi-directional railway junction.

Seamless Access Across India

Seamless Access Across India

The station provides direct connectivity to North, Central, West, South and East India. Several trains running from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Assam to Gujarat pass through this junction. Owing to this extensive reach, it is also referred to as an “All-India Access Point” in the railway network.

Robust Infrastructure

Robust Infrastructure

Mathura Junction has 10 platforms that handle a continuous flow of arriving and departing trains. As many as 13 trains originate directly from this station. To cater to the growing number of passengers, railway authorities have been consistently upgrading infrastructure and technological facilities at the station.

Religious Importance

Religious Importance

As the birthplace of Lord Krishna, Mathura holds immense religious significance. Devotees from across the country travel here throughout the year, ensuring that the station remains busy at all times. The combined impact of tourism, pilgrimage and travel demand makes Mathura Junction a unique and vital railway hub.

Among Busiest Railway Stations

Among Busiest Railway Stations

Nearly 197 trains halt at Mathura Junction every day, including Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, superfast, express and passenger services. Train movement continues round the clock, placing the station among the busiest railway stations in the country.

Legacy Of Century

Legacy Of Century

Established in 1904, Mathura Junction is one of India’s oldest railway junctions. The first train passed through the Mathura region in 1875. Even after nearly 120 years, the station continues to play a central role in India’s railway system and remains a backbone of nationwide rail connectivity.

Indian Railways
