Indian Railways Achieves Major Milestone: Over 23,000 Km Of Tracks Ready For 130 kmph Semi-High Speed Operation

Indian Railways: In a significant upgrade that will bring comfort, safety and reliability to passengers, the Indian Railways has significantly enhanced its semi-high speed operational capabilities. According to the Ministry of Railways, the public transporter has achieved a major milestone by upgrading over 23,000 track kilometers (TKM) of the Railways network to support train speeds of up to 130 kilometres per hour (kmph). This remarkable progress underscores the government’s commitment to modernizing railway infrastructure, improving connectivity, and reducing travel times for millions of passengers nationwide. With nearly one-fifth of India’s railway network now equipped for higher speeds, these advancements have been made possible through robust safety measures such as modern signalling systems and strategic fencing, marking a new era of efficiency and reliability in train travel.