Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2936270https://zeenews.india.com/photos/mobility/indian-railways-how-to-get-a-platform-ticket-in-seconds-fastest-process-explained-2936270
NewsPhotosIndian Railways: How To Get A Platform Ticket In Seconds - FASTEST Process Explained
photoDetails

Indian Railways: How To Get A Platform Ticket In Seconds - FASTEST Process Explained

How To Buy A Platform Ticket - Indian Railways: We all know that travelling on a train without a valid ticket is illegal. However, what most people might not know is that even going to a railway platform without a ticket is also against the law and can lead to a fine. Now the question is, how to avoid this, because all of us often go to drop someone off at the railway station and even go to the platform as well. If such is the case, then you will need a platform ticket. This ticket costs only Rs 10. You can buy it from the ticket counter at the railway station or through the Indian Railways' UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) app.

Updated:Jul 24, 2025, 04:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Options

1/5
Options

If there is no crowd at the ticket counter, you will get a platform ticket in just a few seconds. If there is a crowd, then buying it online would be the best and fastest option. Here is a step-by-step guide to buying Indian Railways platform tickets online.

Follow Us

UTS app

2/5
UTS app

First things first, download the UTS app, register with your details, and log in to the app. 

Follow Us

Platform Ticket

3/5
Platform Ticket

Choose the "Platform Ticket" option on the homepage and select either "Paperless" or "Paper" ticket.

Follow Us

station

4/5
station

Now, choose the station for which you want the platform ticket. Also, select the number of tickets and proceed with payment options.

Follow Us

payment

5/5
payment

Once the payment is done, a ticket will be generated, which can also be found in your booked history option.

Follow Us
mobility
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
7 Best Horror Movies
Horror Movies Watchlist: 7 Gory Netflix Films That’ll Leave You Scarred
camera icon8
title
From MS Dhoni to Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: 6 Sports Biopics That Turned Theatres Into Stadiums
camera icon12
title
Ind vs Eng
Meet ‘THESE’ 6 Indian Batters Who Scored 1000-Plus Test Runs In England; KL Rahul And Rishabh Pant Join Elite List
camera icon5
title
Auto news
India’s Cheapest 7-Seater Car Launched At Rs 6.29 Lakh: 360-Degree Camera, 6 Airbags, BIG Screen And More - Check Out Maruti Ertiga's Closest Rival
camera icon10
title
Cricketers who never won world cup
8 Unluckiest Cricketers Who Never Won A World Cup Or IPL Title, 3 Indians In The List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK