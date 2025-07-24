Indian Railways: How To Get A Platform Ticket In Seconds - FASTEST Process Explained
How To Buy A Platform Ticket - Indian Railways: We all know that travelling on a train without a valid ticket is illegal. However, what most people might not know is that even going to a railway platform without a ticket is also against the law and can lead to a fine. Now the question is, how to avoid this, because all of us often go to drop someone off at the railway station and even go to the platform as well. If such is the case, then you will need a platform ticket. This ticket costs only Rs 10. You can buy it from the ticket counter at the railway station or through the Indian Railways' UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) app.
If there is no crowd at the ticket counter, you will get a platform ticket in just a few seconds. If there is a crowd, then buying it online would be the best and fastest option. Here is a step-by-step guide to buying Indian Railways platform tickets online.
First things first, download the UTS app, register with your details, and log in to the app.
Choose the "Platform Ticket" option on the homepage and select either "Paperless" or "Paper" ticket.
Now, choose the station for which you want the platform ticket. Also, select the number of tickets and proceed with payment options.
Once the payment is done, a ticket will be generated, which can also be found in your booked history option.
