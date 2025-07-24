Indian Railways: How To Get A Platform Ticket In Seconds - FASTEST Process Explained

photoDetails

How To Buy A Platform Ticket - Indian Railways: We all know that travelling on a train without a valid ticket is illegal. However, what most people might not know is that even going to a railway platform without a ticket is also against the law and can lead to a fine. Now the question is, how to avoid this, because all of us often go to drop someone off at the railway station and even go to the platform as well. If such is the case, then you will need a platform ticket. This ticket costs only Rs 10. You can buy it from the ticket counter at the railway station or through the Indian Railways' UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) app.