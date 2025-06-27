Indian Railways Launches New Express Train Between These 2 BIG Cities - Check Route, Timings, Key Halts And More

photoDetails

Gwalior-Bengaluru Express: Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North-Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, has flagged off the much-awaited Gwalior-Bengaluru Express. This new train service aims to significantly improve connectivity between Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and Bengaluru in Karnataka.

During the launch, Scindia said the train will benefit nearly 40 lakh people, offering them direct access to enhanced rail connectivity. The new express train marks a major development in strengthening rail links between central and southern India. Here’s a look at the train’s route, schedule, and major stops: