Indian Railways Launches New Express Train Between These 2 BIG Cities - Check Route, Timings, Key Halts And More
Gwalior-Bengaluru Express: Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North-Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, has flagged off the much-awaited Gwalior-Bengaluru Express. This new train service aims to significantly improve connectivity between Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and Bengaluru in Karnataka.
During the launch, Scindia said the train will benefit nearly 40 lakh people, offering them direct access to enhanced rail connectivity. The new express train marks a major development in strengthening rail links between central and southern India. Here’s a look at the train’s route, schedule, and major stops:
Gwalior-Bengaluru Express
Gwalior-Bengaluru Express: The regular service of the train is set to commence from Bengaluru on June 29 and from Gwalior on July 4.
Timings
Timings: The train will depart from Gwalior every Friday at 3 pm and arrive at SMVT (Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal), Bengaluru, on the third day (Sunday) at 7:35 am.
Return Journey
On the return journey, the train is scheduled to depart from Bengaluru at 3.50 pm every Sunday and reach Gwalior on the third day (Tuesday) at 10.25 am.
Key Halts
Key Halts: The train will halt at key junctions, including Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Bina, and Bhopal.
Coaches
The train comprises sleeper class coaches and AC tier arrangements, followed by general class coaches for affordable travel options.
