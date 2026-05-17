Indian Railways Major Rule Update: 6 new passenger guidelines you must know to avoid hefty fines on train

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Indian Railways New Rules: Indian Railways is often called the lifeline of the country's transportation system. It carries millions of passengers every day while running over 12,000 passenger trains. Given the surge in passenger numbers and evolving needs, Indian Railways has introduced a comprehensive set of revised guidelines to enhance passenger comfort, reduce congestion, and clamp down on the misuse of ticketing systems. These structural and behavioural updates cover everything from ticket cancellation fees to co-passenger etiquette and boarding regulations. If you have an upcoming rail journey, here are the six major rule updates you must keep in mind before heading to the railway station.