Indian Railways Major Rule Update: 6 new passenger guidelines you must know to avoid hefty fines on train
Indian Railways New Rules: Indian Railways is often called the lifeline of the country's transportation system. It carries millions of passengers every day while running over 12,000 passenger trains. Given the surge in passenger numbers and evolving needs, Indian Railways has introduced a comprehensive set of revised guidelines to enhance passenger comfort, reduce congestion, and clamp down on the misuse of ticketing systems. These structural and behavioural updates cover everything from ticket cancellation fees to co-passenger etiquette and boarding regulations. If you have an upcoming rail journey, here are the six major rule updates you must keep in mind before heading to the railway station.
1. Tightened Cancellation Windows
Indian Railways has significantly overhauled its ticket cancellation and refund policy. It has been done to discourage speculative bulk bookings and improve real-time seat availability. Under the revised framework, the timeline for a maximum refund has been extended from 48 hours to more than 72 hours before the train's scheduled departure. If you cancel a confirmed ticket within 72 to 24 hours of departure, a 25% penalty is levied, which escalates to a 50% deduction for cancellations made between 24 and 8 hours. Crucially, the final cut-off has been doubled-no refunds are permitted if a ticket is cancelled within 8 hours of departure, compared to the previous 4-hour window.
2. Ban on Waitlisted Passengers
In a major safety drive aimed at reducing hazardous overcrowding, passengers holding waitlisted (WL) tickets are now strictly prohibited from entering reserved coaches, including AC 3-Tier, AC 2-Tier, and First Class. Previously, counter-booked waitlisted passengers often boarded reserved coaches hoping for a last-minute chart adjustment. Now, if your ticket remains waitlisted after the final chart preparation, it is legally invalid for a reserved coach. Waitlisted passengers can only travel in unreserved general coaches or exit the station for an automatic refund. Those caught violating this rule in reserved compartments face steep fines ranging from Rs 250 (Sleeper) to Rs 440 (AC) besides getting deboarded. The railways is also erecting holding areas at around 100 stations for waitlisted passengers.
3. Sleeping Hours for Lower Berths
To resolve frequent arguments regarding seating and sleeping spaces, the official sleeping window has been firmly capped at eight hours, running from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM. This heavily impacts lower berth dynamics. Passengers allocated middle and upper berths are legally required to keep their berths folded or clear during daytime hours between 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM to allow lower berth passengers to sit comfortably. Conversely, lower berth passengers cannot claim exclusive sleeping rights during the day. They must share the seat with co-passengers until the clock strikes 10:00 PM, after which the middle berth can be lifted and everyone can sleep.
4. Crackdown on Loud Music
To ensure a peaceful overnight journey, Indian Railways has strictly reinforced its 'Quiet Hours' policy after 10:00 PM. A formal directive explicitly prohibits passengers from playing music or videos on mobile speakers or making loud phone calls inside shared coaches. If you want to listen to audio or watch a movie at night, the use of earphones is mandatory.
5. No Ticket Checking After 10 PM
In another move to protect passenger rest, TTEs are instructed not to check tickets or verify IDs after 10:00 PM once passengers have settled into their confirmed berths. This ensures you can sleep soundly without being repeatedly woken up for routine chart verifications. However, passengers boarding the train after 10 PM will still have their tickets verified.
6. Aadhaar Authentication at IRCTC
To curb the menace of unauthorised touts and automated ticket-booking software, Indian Railways has implemented strict digital guardrails. Passengers booking general quota tickets on the IRCTC website or app must complete mandatory Aadhaar authentication during the highly competitive first 15 minutes of the booking window opening. Furthermore, any passenger claiming travel concessions, such as senior citizens, students, or differently-abled individuals, must have their Aadhaar permanently verified and linked to their IRCTC profile.
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