Indian Railways' Most Profitable Coaches: Run Across India, Contribute More Than Rs 43,000 Crore

For the financial year 2024-25, passengers traveling in AC classes are expected to generate 54% of the total passenger revenue, which amounts to Rs 80,000 crore. In contrast, those traveling in non-AC classes (excluding suburban passengers) will contribute around 41% of the revenue. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the revenue share from AC and non-AC categories has almost reversed, witnessing a dramatic change. Thus, the AC classes will be contributing more than Rs 43,000 crore to the railways.