NewsPhotosIndian Railways New Rule From May 1: Can You Travel If 2 Seats Are Confirmed And 2 Are Waitlisted?
Indian Railways New Rule From May 1: Can You Travel If 2 Seats Are Confirmed And 2 Are Waitlisted?

Updated:May 16, 2025, 07:55 PM IST
No Boarding for Waitlisted Passengers

No Boarding for Waitlisted Passengers

Passengers with waitlisted tickets—whether booked online or offline—are no longer allowed to board sleeper or AC reserved coaches.

General Coaches Only

Waitlisted ticket holders can only travel in unreserved (general) coaches.

Previous Rule

Earlier, only waitlisted online ticket holders were barred from boarding, while those with counter bookings were permitted.

New Rule Applies to All

The revised rule now applies uniformly to both online and offline waitlisted tickets.

Partially Confirmed Tickets Clarification

If a single PNR includes both confirmed and waitlisted passengers, all passengers will be allowed to board the reserved coach.

Official Confirmation

A senior railway official confirmed that passengers holding a partially confirmed ticket — with 2 confirmed and 2 waitlisted seats under one PNR — are still allowed to travel together. (Image: Freepik)

