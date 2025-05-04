Indian Railways Sets Record: Subway Built In Just 4.5 Hours Using THIS Method
Record Construction Time
Indian Railways constructed a limited-height subway in just 4.5 hours between Pendurthi and Kottavalasa in Andhra Pradesh, creating a record.
"The limited height subway work, which was done a few months back consists of 20 segments of 1.5 m width while the size of the box is 4.65 m X 3.65 m. These 20 segments had been launched in four and a half hours," said a railway official posted at the East Coast Railway (ECR) in Visakhapatnam, India Today reported.
Massive Equipment Used
The project utilized 16 heavy-duty excavators, 3 cranes, 5 tippers, 4 hydra machines, heavyweight jacks, 1,000 sandbags, and a 300-member workforce.
Execution Process
Once the block started, tracks were removed, earthwork began from both ends, and prefabricated boxes and base slabs were placed with the help of cranes.
Time Breakdown
Earthwork and surface preparation took 1 hour, box placement and track linking took 1.5 hours, totaling the construction block to just 4.5 hours.
Operational Impact
With the subway now operational, the manned level crossing has been closed, significantly reducing the risk of accidents. ( Representative Images: Freepik)
