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NewsPhotosIndian Railways Turns 173: From record stations to longest route, six interesting facts
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Indian Railways Turns 173: From record stations to longest route, six interesting facts

Indian Railways' Massive Scale: Marking 173 years since its first journey in 1853, Indian Railways today stands as one of the largest and busiest rail networks in the world. From a 34-km run between Mumbai and Thane to a vast grid connecting nearly every corner of the country, it has grown into the fourth-largest rail network globally, carrying millions of passengers and freight every single day.

Updated:Apr 16, 2026, 10:06 PM IST
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1. 7,000 Stations

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1. 7,000 Stations

Spread across more than 68,000 km of track, Indian Railways connects over 7,000 stations, making it one of the most extensive rail systems globally. It plays a crucial role in both passenger mobility and freight movement across India.

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2. Daily 2 crore passengers

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2. Daily 2 crore passengers

On an average day, Indian Railways carries over 2 crore (20 million) passengers—equivalent to the population of an entire country traveling daily. This makes it one of the busiest passenger networks in the world.

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3. 13,000 Trains Daily

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3. 13,000 Trains Daily

The network runs around 13,000+ passenger trains daily, along with 8,000+ freight trains, ensuring constant movement of people and goods across states, cities, and remote regions.

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4. India's Longest Train Journeys

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4. India's Longest Train Journeys

Dibrugarh–Kanyakumari Vivek Express is among the longest train routes in India, covering about 4,200 km and taking nearly 3 days to complete the journey—linking the far northeast to the southern tip of the country.

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5. Indian Railways' Fastest Train

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5. Indian Railways' Fastest Train

The newly introduced Vande Bharat trains is Indian Railways' fastest train with an operation speed of 160kmph and average speed of 120kmph. With projects like Vande Bharat Express, electrification of tracks, and dedicated freight corridors, Indian Railways is undergoing a major transformation.

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6. Among Largest Employers

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6. Among Largest Employers

Indian Railways is also one of the world’s largest employers, with over 12 lakh (1.2 million) employees, making it a backbone institution not just for transport, but also for livelihoods across the country.

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