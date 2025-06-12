photoDetails

english

2915025

India's Most Devastating Plane Crashes: A London-bound Air India flight, carrying 232 passengers, 10 crew members, and 2 pilots, crashed just minutes after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad. The tragic incident has reignited concerns over civil aviation safety in the country. It is the worst air tragedy in India since the Calicut crash of 2020, which claimed 21 lives. Here's a list of some of the most devastating plane crashes in India: