India's Biggest Air Tragedies: Check Out The Most Devastating Plane Crashes
India's Most Devastating Plane Crashes: A London-bound Air India flight, carrying 232 passengers, 10 crew members, and 2 pilots, crashed just minutes after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad. The tragic incident has reignited concerns over civil aviation safety in the country. It is the worst air tragedy in India since the Calicut crash of 2020, which claimed 21 lives. Here's a list of some of the most devastating plane crashes in India:
Charkhi Dadri Plane Crash
Charkhi Dadri (November 12, 1996): A Saudi Arabian Airlines Boeing 747 and a Kazakhstan Airlines Ilyushin IL-76 collided mid-air over Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri. All 349 people on board both aircraft were killed. (Representative Images, Source- Grok AI)
Bombay Plane Crash
Bombay Air Crash (January 1, 1978): Air India Flight 855, a Boeing 747, crashed into the Arabian Sea shortly after takeoff from Mumbai, killing all 213 people on board. (Representative Images, Source- Grok AI)
Mangalore Plane Crash
Mangalore (May 22, 2010): Air India Express Flight 812 overshot the runway during landing at Mangalore Airport and fell into a gorge, resulting in 158 fatalities. (Representative Images, Source- Grok AI)
Patna Plane Crash
Patna (July 17, 2000): An Alliance Air Flight 7412 crashed during landing at Patna Airport (a scheduled stopover en route to Delhi). Over 60 people were reported dead. (Representative Images, Source- Grok AI)
Aurangabad Plane Crash
Aurangabad (April 26, 1993): Indian Airlines Flight 491, a Boeing 737, struck a truck and power lines shortly after takeoff from Aurangabad, leading to the deaths of 55 people. (Representative Images, Source- Grok AI)
Trending Photos