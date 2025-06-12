Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2915041https://zeenews.india.com/photos/mobility/indias-biggest-air-tragedies-check-out-the-most-devastating-plane-crashes-2915041
NewsPhotosIndia's Biggest Air Tragedies: Check Out The Most Devastating Plane Crashes
photoDetails

India's Biggest Air Tragedies: Check Out The Most Devastating Plane Crashes

India's Most Devastating Plane Crashes: A London-bound Air India flight, carrying 232 passengers, 10 crew members, and 2 pilots, crashed just minutes after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad. The tragic incident has reignited concerns over civil aviation safety in the country. It is the worst air tragedy in India since the Calicut crash of 2020, which claimed 21 lives. Here's a list of some of the most devastating plane crashes in India:

Updated:Jun 12, 2025, 05:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Charkhi Dadri Plane Crash

1/5
Charkhi Dadri Plane Crash

Charkhi Dadri (November 12, 1996): A Saudi Arabian Airlines Boeing 747 and a Kazakhstan Airlines Ilyushin IL-76 collided mid-air over Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri. All 349 people on board both aircraft were killed. (Representative Images, Source- Grok AI)

Follow Us

Bombay Plane Crash

2/5
Bombay Plane Crash

Bombay Air Crash (January 1, 1978): Air India Flight 855, a Boeing 747, crashed into the Arabian Sea shortly after takeoff from Mumbai, killing all 213 people on board. (Representative Images, Source- Grok AI)

Follow Us

Mangalore Plane Crash

3/5
Mangalore Plane Crash

Mangalore (May 22, 2010): Air India Express Flight 812 overshot the runway during landing at Mangalore Airport and fell into a gorge, resulting in 158 fatalities. (Representative Images, Source- Grok AI)

Follow Us

Patna Plane Crash

4/5
Patna Plane Crash

Patna (July 17, 2000): An Alliance Air Flight 7412 crashed during landing at Patna Airport (a scheduled stopover en route to Delhi). Over 60 people were reported dead. (Representative Images, Source- Grok AI)

Follow Us

Aurangabad Plane Crash

5/5
Aurangabad Plane Crash

Aurangabad (April 26, 1993): Indian Airlines Flight 491, a Boeing 737, struck a truck and power lines shortly after takeoff from Aurangabad, leading to the deaths of 55 people. (Representative Images, Source- Grok AI)

Follow Us
mobility
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon20
title
Zaheer Khan
Zaheer Khan’s Forgotten Love Story With Isha Sharvani: 8-Year Relationship That Almost Led To Marriage - In Pics
camera icon20
title
Anil Kumble
Anil Kumble’s Love Story: How India’s Spin Legend Married Chethana Ramatheertha And Fought For Her Daughter’s Custody - In Pics
camera icon6
title
Countries with zero Indians
SHOCKING! Not 1 But 5 Countries With ZERO Hindu Population, No Indian Resident In These Popular Places...
camera icon19
title
Shoaib Akhtar
Meet Rubab Khan: Shoaib Akhtar’s Wife Who Stays Away From Limelight Despite 18-Year Age Gap
camera icon20
title
Anam Mirza
Meet Anam Mirza: Sania Mirza’s Millionaire Sister, Fashion Entrepreneur & Wife Of Mohammad Azharuddin’s Son - In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK