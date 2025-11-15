Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2985373https://zeenews.india.com/photos/mobility/indias-busiest-railway-station-handles-over-600-trains-with-23-platforms-it-is-2985373
NewsPhotosIndia's Busiest Railway Station; Handles Over 600 Trains With 23 Platforms- It Is...
photoDetails

India's Busiest Railway Station; Handles Over 600 Trains With 23 Platforms- It Is...

Indian Railways is one of the world's oldest and largest public transport networks. It has more than 7,000 stations and runs over 22,000 trains per day ferrying over 2.4 crore passengers daily. Of the thousands of stations it has, Howrah Railways station in West Bengal is said to be the busiest. Here are some interesting facts about the Howrah Railway Station: 

 

Updated:Nov 15, 2025, 05:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Among Oldest Station

1/7
Among Oldest Station

Howrah Railway Station, established in 1854, is the oldest railway station in India. It is also one of the largest in area and number of platforms. 

 

Follow Us

23 Platforms

2/7
23 Platforms

Howrah Railway Station has 23 platforms, making it one of the busiest and biggest railway stations in the country.

Follow Us

Hub For Eastern India

3/7
Hub For Eastern India

Howrah Station serves as a primary gateway for rail transportation in Eastern India, connecting West Bengal to major cities across the country. It handles a large volume of passenger and freight traffic daily.

 

Follow Us

Historical Significance

4/7
Historical Significance

The station is a key part of India's railway history. It was linked to the first train journey in eastern India, from Howrah to Hooghly in 1854. Over time, it played a critical role in the growth of the Indian railway network. 

 

Follow Us

Architectural Landmark

5/7
Architectural Landmark

Howrah Station is known for its iconic colonial architecture. The station building, designed by British architect Halsey Ricardo, is an imposing structure with a red-brick facade, representing a blend of Victorian and Gothic styles.

 

Follow Us

Connected by Howrah Bridge

6/7
Connected by Howrah Bridge

Howrah Station is situated on the western bank of the Hooghly River, directly connected to Kolkata by the Howrah Bridge, one of the most famous landmarks in India. This bridge allows easy access to Kolkata's central business areas. 

 

Follow Us

Passenger and Train Traffic

7/7
Passenger and Train Traffic

Handling over one million passengers and over 600 trains daily, Howrah Railway Station is one of the busiest railway stations in India. It serves both long-distance express trains and suburban trains, providing critical connectivity to various regions. 

 

(All Images Credit: X)

 

Follow Us
Indian RailwaysHowrah Railway StationIndia's Busiest Railway Station
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
rare island birds
7 Rare Island Birds So Unique, You Won't Find Them Anywhere Else on Earth!
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 retentions
IPL 2026 Retentions: Biggest Surprise Release By CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, DC, PBKS, RR, LSG & GT Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 released players
Andre Russell, Glenn Maxwell To Liam Livingstone: Full List Of Players Released By RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, SRH, RR, PBKS, LSG, GT, DC Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction
camera icon7
title
Indian Railways
India's Busiest Railway Station; Handles Over 600 Trains With 23 Platforms- It Is...
camera icon10
title
Money Mistakes
Are You Doing THESE 9 Common Money Mistakes? Here’s How They Drain Your Income