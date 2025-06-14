India's Busiest Railway Station; Handles Over 600 Trains With 23 Platforms- Neither New Delhi Nor Mumbai, It Is...
Indian Railways is one of the world's oldest and largest public transport networks. It has more than 7,000 stations and runs over 22,000 trains per day ferrying over 2.4 crore passengers daily. Of the thousands of stations it has, Howrah Railways station in West Bengal is said to be the busiest. Here are some interesting facts about the Howrah Railway Station:
Among Oldest Station
Howrah Railway Station, established in 1854, is the oldest railway station in India. It is also one of the largest in area and number of platforms.
23 Platforms
Howrah Railway Station has 23 platforms, making it one of the busiest and biggest railway stations in the country. (Pic: X/Ananth Rupanagudi)
Hub For Eastern India
Howrah Station serves as a primary gateway for rail transportation in Eastern India, connecting West Bengal to major cities across the country. It handles a large volume of passenger and freight traffic daily.
Historical Significance
The station is a key part of India's railway history. It was linked to the first train journey in eastern India, from Howrah to Hooghly in 1854. Over time, it played a critical role in the growth of the Indian railway network. (Pic: Rajdhani At Howrah In 1960s/ Source: X/IndiaHistorypic)
Architectural Landmark
Howrah Station is known for its iconic colonial architecture. The station building, designed by British architect Halsey Ricardo, is an imposing structure with a red-brick facade, representing a blend of Victorian and Gothic styles. (Pic: X/IndiaHistorypic)
Connected by Howrah Bridge
Howrah Station is situated on the western bank of the Hooghly River, directly connected to Kolkata by the Howrah Bridge, one of the most famous landmarks in India. This bridge allows easy access to Kolkata's central business areas. (Pic: Ananth Rupanagudi/X)
Passenger and Train Traffic
Handling over one million passengers and over 600 trains daily, Howrah Railway Station is one of the busiest railway stations in India. It serves both long-distance express trains and suburban trains, providing critical connectivity to various regions. (Pics/X/Railways)
Trending Photos