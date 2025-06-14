Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2915954https://zeenews.india.com/photos/mobility/indias-busiest-railway-station-handles-over-600-trains-with-23-platforms-neither-new-delhi-nor-mumbai-it-is-2915954
NewsPhotosIndia's Busiest Railway Station; Handles Over 600 Trains With 23 Platforms- Neither New Delhi Nor Mumbai, It Is...
photoDetails

India's Busiest Railway Station; Handles Over 600 Trains With 23 Platforms- Neither New Delhi Nor Mumbai, It Is...

Indian Railways is one of the world's oldest and largest public transport networks. It has more than 7,000 stations and runs over 22,000 trains per day ferrying over 2.4 crore passengers daily. Of the thousands of stations it has, Howrah Railways station in West Bengal is said to be the busiest. Here are some interesting facts about the Howrah Railway Station: 

 

Updated:Jun 14, 2025, 02:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Among Oldest Station

1/7
Among Oldest Station

Howrah Railway Station, established in 1854, is the oldest railway station in India. It is also one of the largest in area and number of platforms. 

 

Follow Us

23 Platforms

2/7
23 Platforms

Howrah Railway Station has 23 platforms, making it one of the busiest and biggest railway stations in the country. (Pic: X/Ananth Rupanagudi)

 

Follow Us

Hub For Eastern India

3/7
Hub For Eastern India

Howrah Station serves as a primary gateway for rail transportation in Eastern India, connecting West Bengal to major cities across the country. It handles a large volume of passenger and freight traffic daily.

 

Follow Us

Historical Significance

4/7
Historical Significance

The station is a key part of India's railway history. It was linked to the first train journey in eastern India, from Howrah to Hooghly in 1854. Over time, it played a critical role in the growth of the Indian railway network. (Pic: Rajdhani At Howrah In 1960s/ Source: X/IndiaHistorypic)

 

Follow Us

Architectural Landmark

5/7
Architectural Landmark

Howrah Station is known for its iconic colonial architecture. The station building, designed by British architect Halsey Ricardo, is an imposing structure with a red-brick facade, representing a blend of Victorian and Gothic styles. (Pic: X/IndiaHistorypic)

 

Follow Us

Connected by Howrah Bridge

6/7
Connected by Howrah Bridge

Howrah Station is situated on the western bank of the Hooghly River, directly connected to Kolkata by the Howrah Bridge, one of the most famous landmarks in India. This bridge allows easy access to Kolkata's central business areas. (Pic: Ananth Rupanagudi/X)

 

Follow Us

Passenger and Train Traffic

7/7
Passenger and Train Traffic

Handling over one million passengers and over 600 trains daily, Howrah Railway Station is one of the busiest railway stations in India. It serves both long-distance express trains and suburban trains, providing critical connectivity to various regions. (Pics/X/Railways)

 

Follow Us
Indian RailwaysHowrah Railway StationIndia's Busiest Railway Station
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Indian Air Force
Runway Eraser: How India’s SAAW Can Cripple Pakistani Airbases With 100-Km Strike Range, Pinpoint Accuracy
camera icon7
title
Animal extinction
7 Animal Species In India That Are Extinct Now
camera icon7
title
Pat Cummins
Top 5 Bowling Figures In WTC Final History: Pat Cummins To Kagiso Rabada; Check Full List
camera icon7
title
Friday the 13th
7 Best Spine-Chilling Horror Movies To Must-Watch THIS Friday The 13th
camera icon18
title
Gautam Gambhir
Why Gautam Gambhir Returned To India? When Will India Head Coach Rejoin The Team? Here's All You Need To Know
NEWS ON ONE CLICK