This Is India’s Smallest Passenger Train With Only Three Coaches, Travels Only 9KMs; Runs Between....

India’s shortest passenger train covers just 9 kilometers. With only three coaches, it offers a unique 40-minute journey twice a day. While it has a seating capacity for 300 passengers, low ridership might affect its future.

Updated:Feb 18, 2025, 09:20 PM IST
India's Smallest Passenger Train

India's Smallest Passenger Train

This unique train travels just 9 kilometers in 40 minutes, making it the shortest railway service in the country. Despite its small size, it offers a one-of-a-kind travel experience.

 

The 9-Kilometer Journey

The 9-Kilometer Journey

Unlike typical trains that cover vast distances, this DEMU train travels only 9 kilometers, with just one stop. It operates between two key locations in Kochi: CHT on Willingdon Island and Ernakulam Junction.

 

Only Three Coaches

Only Three Coaches

The train is notably compact, with just three coaches, making it one of the smallest passenger trains in India. Despite its size, it can seat up to 300 passengers!

 

Twice a Day Service

Twice a Day Service

This green-liveried DEMU train runs twice a day—once in the morning and once in the evening. It connects the Cochin Port Trust and the Southern Naval Command to the heart of Kochi.

 

Serving Low Traffic Routes

Serving Low Traffic Routes

Although the train has a large seating capacity, low passenger numbers might lead to its removal from service. Still, it remains an important connection for the people of Kochi.

 

Scenic Short Journey

Scenic Short Journey

The short journey offers stunning views of the surroundings, providing passengers a scenic and peaceful ride between two busy parts of the city.

 

A Unique Experience

A Unique Experience

India’s shortest railway service is more than just a mode of transport; it’s a charming and memorable journey for those who travel on it. Will this unique train continue? Only time will tell!

(Images Credit: Unsplash)

India's Smallest Passenger TrainShortest train routeDEMU trainIndia’s shortest train9 km train journey
