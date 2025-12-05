Advertisement
IndiGo Chaos Continues At Major Airports: 550+ Flights Cancelled - Check SHOCKING Pics From Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata & Goa

Indigo Flights Delays And Cancellations Cause Chaos At Major Airports: Over 550 Indigo flights were cancelled, leaving thousands of passengers stranded across major airports. This is the highest number of cancellations in IndiGo's 20-year history. The disruptions have continued for the fourth straight day. 

The airline is dealing with multiple problems at once. A shortage of cabin crew and technical glitches have hit operations hard. IndiGo has now reworked its schedule, which means some flights will be cancelled in advance to help stabilise operations. It also warned that more cancellations are expected in the coming days.

IndiGo usually operates about 2,300 flights every day and is known for its punctuality. According to reports, 118 flights were cancelled at Mumbai airport. Bengaluru recorded 100 cancellations, Hyderabad 75, Kolkata 35, Chennai 26, and Goa 11. Several other airports also reported disrupted services. Delhi airport saw over 100 flight cancellations. 

Let's look at some pictures from different airports.

Updated:Dec 05, 2025, 12:17 PM IST
Delhi Airport

1/5
Delhi Airport

Delhi Airport (Image Source- X, @bookjelly)

Bangalore Airport

2/5
Bangalore Airport

Bangalore Airport (Image Source- X, @Piyush_h2O)

Mumbai Airport

3/5
Mumbai Airport

Mumbai Airport (Image Source- X, @zaheermemon)

Kolkata

4/5
Kolkata

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport,  Kolkata. (Image Source- ANI)

Dabolim Airport, Goa

5/5
Dabolim Airport, Goa

Goa International Airport, Dabolim. (Image Source- ANI)

