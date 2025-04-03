Advertisement
IRCTC Brings Exclusive Discover Northeast Tour, Offers 33% Discount On Train Tickets: Check Route, Itinerary, Price, Dates, Other Details
IRCTC Brings Exclusive Discover Northeast Tour, Offers 33% Discount On Train Tickets: Check Route, Itinerary, Price, Dates, Other Details

IRCTC Special Offer: The Indian Railways has been running many special tourist trains operated by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Now, the IRRCTC has brought a 'North East Discovery' tour to enable passengers/tourists to cover North East frontier states - a land that has remained hidden and inaccessible for a long time. The 14-night and 15-day trip will take tourists to key northeastern cities. The tour will commence on 22.04.2025. 

Updated:Apr 03, 2025, 07:34 PM IST
33% Discount On Ticket

"The North Eastern states are a blend of scenic natural beauty, salubrious weather, rich biodiversity, rare wildlife, historical sites, ethnic heritage and most importantly welcoming people. The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train will showcase all of this and much more in a span of 15 days," said the IRCTC. Indian Railways is providing approximately 33% concession for the promotion of rail tourism under the Bharat Gaurav Train scheme.

5 Northeast States

In the 15-day tour, the IRCTC will cover Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya. The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train will visit key cities in these states. "From the mystical landscapes of Meghalaya to the rich heritage of Nagaland, this all-inclusive journey promises a seamless travel experience filled with culture, adventure, and scenic beauty," said the IRCTC.

Key Cities To Visit

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Train will visit cities like Guwahati, Itanagar, Sibsagar, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Unakoti, Agartala, Udaipur, Dimapur, Kohima, Shillong and Cherapunji. The train will start from Delhi Safdarjung (DSJ), then will move to Guwahati, Naharlagun, Sibsagar Town, Furkating, Kumarghat, Agartala, Dimapur, then returning to Guwahati and Delhi Safdarjung. 

Boarding Stations

Passengers can board and deboard the train at Delhi Safdarjung, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Kanpur and Lucknow. The train will have a total of 150 seats, further divided into Superior AC I (Coupe) - 20, Superior AC I (Cabin) - 38, Deluxe AC II-tier - 36, and Comfort AC III-tier - 56.

Ticket Prices

The IRCTC says the tour prices start Rs 1,13,700 and goes up to Rs 1,72,295. The classes on offer are AC I (Coupe), AC I (Cabin), AC II tier and AC III tier. 

Visit To Religious Sites

In Assam, the tourists will get to see Kamakhya Temple, one of the oldest Shakti Peeths (the seat of the Shakti cult), Sunset cruise on the mighty Brahmaputra River, Umananda Temple at Guwahati, Tea estates at Jorhat, Kaziranga National Park (Home to one horned rhino, tigers & birds). In Itanagar, the visit will cover the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh - Gompa Buddhist temple and Theravada Buddhist temple. They will also visit Sibsagar, the capital of the Ahom Kingdom. It is well known for its Shiva Temple, Ahom palaces and monuments.

Exploring Ancient Heritage

In Tripura, they will go to Shaivite site Unakoti known for its rock carvings and murals, imposing Ujjayanta Palace and the beautiful Neermahal - the only lake palace in the Northeast, Tripura Sundari (Shakti temple). In Kohima, the capital city of Nagaland, the tourists will see Khonoma Village (India’s first green village), War Cemetery and Cathedral Church. In Meghalaya, the abode of clouds, passengers will be taken to Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya - Don Bosco Museum, Lady Hydari Park and Ward’s Lake. Cherrapunji - Shillong Peak, Elephant Falls, Nawkhalikai Falls and Mawsmai Caves are also on the list.

