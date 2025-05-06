Advertisement
IRCTC Retiring Room Booking: Indian Railways Room Types, Stay Duration, Rates, Cancellation Charges, And How To Book Or Cancel Online
IRCTC Retiring Room Booking: Indian Railways Room Types, Stay Duration, Rates, Cancellation Charges, And How To Book Or Cancel Online

Indian Railways IRCTC Retiring Room Booking: The rooms are available at many railway stations across India. You can book AC, Non-AC, or dormitory rooms for 3 to 48 hours. However, IRCTC bookings can be made online or at the station. Charges and cancellation rules depend on the room, location and duration.  

Updated:May 06, 2025, 05:37 PM IST
Indian Railways Retiring Rooms

Indian Railways Retiring Rooms

Retiring Rooms are accommodation facilities available at railway stations across India, offered in Single, Double, and Dormitory occupancy types, with options for both AC and Non-AC. 

 

IRCTC Retiring Rooms: Duration Of Booking

IRCTC Retiring Room Booking

Indian Railways lets you book retiring rooms for as short as 3 hours or up to 48 hours, depending on your travel needs. These rooms are located at or near railway stations and offer easy access to restaurants, shopping centres, hospitals, and other essentials. Hourly booking options are also available at select stations, making it more convenient for travellers. 

 

IRCTC Retiring Rooms: Type And Charges

IRCTC Retiring Room Booking

The charges for IRCTC Retiring Rooms vary based on the room type, station location, and duration of stay. For an AC Single or Double Room, the cost ranges from Rs 200 to Rs 800 for 12 or 24 hours. Non-AC rooms are available at a lower cost, ranging from Rs 150 to Rs 500. If you opt for a dormitory, beds are priced between ₹100 and ₹300 per bed, depending on the station and availability.  

IRCTC Retiring Rooms: Cancellation Charges

IRCTC Retiring Room Booking

If the retiring room booking is cancelled two days in advance (excluding the day of occupation), a 20 per cent deduction from the booking amount will apply. For cancellations made one day in advance (excluding the day of occupation), a 50 per cent deduction will be charged. No refund will be provided if the booking is cancelled on the same day as the check-in.  

How To Book Retiring Rooms Online Via IRCTC

IRCTC Retiring Room Booking

Step 1: Go to www.irctc.co.in or open the IRCTC Rail Connect app.

Step 2: Enter your credentials to log into your IRCTC account.

Step 3: From the services menu, choose "Retiring Room" for booking.

Step 4: Fill in your PNR number, station, and date of stay.

Step 5: Select the room type, complete the payment, and receive a digital booking confirmation. 

 

How To Book Retiring Rooms Offline

IRCTC Retiring Room Booking

Step 1: Visit the Booking Counter: Go to the Retiring Room booking counter available at the railway station.

Step 2: Submit Your Details: Fill out the booking form with your journey details and show your valid train ticket.

Step 3: Make Payment: Pay the required amount at the counter and receive your booking slip as confirmation.  

How To Cancel IRCTC Retiring Rooms?

IRCTC Retiring Rooms

Step 1: Visit the IRCTC Website: Go to www.irctc.co.in and log in to your account.

Step 2: Click on "My Account" and navigate to the "Booking History" section.

Step 3: Find and select the retiring room booking you want to cancel.

Step 4: Click on the "Cancel" button and follow the prompts to complete the cancellation.  

IRCTCIRCTC Retiring Room BookingIRCTC Retiring Room ChargesIRCTC Retiring Room Timings
