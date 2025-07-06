IRCTC Shri Ramayana Train Tour: 17-Day Trip To Over 30 Holy Sites Starting July 25; Check Ticket Prices, Bharat Gaurav Amenities, And Itinerary
IRCTC Ramayana Train Tour Price: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is launching the fifth edition of the Shri Ramayana Yatra. It will be a 17-day religious tour covering over 30 iconic sites associated with Lord Ram’s life journey. The initiative was first launched on January 22 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bookings for the Ramayana Yatra train are now open on the official IRCTC website.
IRCTC’s 5th Ramayana Train Tour
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is launching its 5th "Shri Ramayana Yatra" train tour since it was first flagged off by PM Modi on January 22, 2024. This spiritual journey continues to attract nationwide interest.
IRCTC Shri Ramayana Yatra Begins July 25, 2025
Sacred Sites Across India
Modern Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train
The tour will be conducted aboard the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train, equipped with modern comforts and technology. This luxury train is specially designed for long spiritual journeys with maximum convenience.
IRCTC Bharat Gaurav Train: Onboard Amenities
Onboard facilities include two restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles, a specially designed washroom for senior citizens, sensor-based restrooms, and even a foot massager. The train brings together traditional travel with luxury and modern amenities for a premium experience.
IRCTC Bharat Gaurav Train: Safety Features
Passengers can choose between 1st AC, 2nd AC, and 3rd AC coaches, all fully air-conditioned. Meanwhile, the enhanced safety features include CCTV surveillance and dedicated security personnel in every coach, ensuring a safe pilgrimage.
IRCTC All-Inclusive Travel Package
The package covers everything—train travel, 3-star hotel stays, vegetarian meals, road transfers, guided sightseeing, travel insurance, and the support of experienced tour managers throughout the journey, making it completely hassle-free.
IRCTC Ramayana Train Tour Price
Tour prices depend on accommodation class: Rs 1,17,975 for 3 AC, Rs 1,40,120 for 2 AC, Rs 1,66,380 for 1 AC cabin, and Rs 1,79,515 for a private 1 AC coupe. Each offers a unique experience with varying comfort levels. (Image Credit: Irctc website and social media)
