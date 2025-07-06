Advertisement
IRCTC Shri Ramayana Train Tour: 17-Day Trip To Over 30 Holy Sites Starting July 25; Check Ticket Prices, Bharat Gaurav Amenities, And Itinerary
IRCTC Shri Ramayana Train Tour: 17-Day Trip To Over 30 Holy Sites Starting July 25; Check Ticket Prices, Bharat Gaurav Amenities, And Itinerary

IRCTC Ramayana Train Tour Price: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is launching the fifth edition of the Shri Ramayana Yatra. It will be a 17-day religious tour covering over 30 iconic sites associated with Lord Ram’s life journey. The initiative was first launched on January 22 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bookings for the Ramayana Yatra train are now open on the official IRCTC website.

Updated:Jul 06, 2025, 11:34 AM IST
IRCTC's 5th Ramayana Train Tour

IRCTC’s 5th Ramayana Train Tour

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is launching its 5th "Shri Ramayana Yatra" train tour since it was first flagged off by PM Modi on January 22, 2024. This spiritual journey continues to attract nationwide interest.

IRCTC Shri Ramayana Yatra Begins July 25, 2025

IRCTC Ramayana Train Tour
The special train tour will commence on July 25, 2025, from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station. It will cover over 30 destinations linked to the life and legacy of Lord Ram, starting with Ayodhya. Passengers will visit key sites such as the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, Hanuman Garhi, and Ram Ki Paidi. 
Sacred Sites Across India

IRCTC Ramayana Train Tour
Major stops on the route include Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi, and Rameshwaram. These destinations are significant chapters in the Ramayana and offer a culturally rich experience. 
Modern Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train

IRCTC Ramayana Train Tour

The tour will be conducted aboard the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train, equipped with modern comforts and technology. This luxury train is specially designed for long spiritual journeys with maximum convenience.  

IRCTC Bharat Gaurav Train: Onboard Amenities

IRCTC Ramayana Train Tour

Onboard facilities include two restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles, a specially designed washroom for senior citizens, sensor-based restrooms, and even a foot massager. The train brings together traditional travel with luxury and modern amenities for a premium experience. 

 

IRCTC Bharat Gaurav Train: Safety Features

IRCTC Ramayana Train Tour

Passengers can choose between 1st AC, 2nd AC, and 3rd AC coaches, all fully air-conditioned. Meanwhile, the enhanced safety features include CCTV surveillance and dedicated security personnel in every coach, ensuring a safe pilgrimage.  

IRCTC All-Inclusive Travel Package

IRCTC Ramayana Train Tour

The package covers everything—train travel, 3-star hotel stays, vegetarian meals, road transfers, guided sightseeing, travel insurance, and the support of experienced tour managers throughout the journey, making it completely hassle-free. 

IRCTC Ramayana Train Tour Price

IRCTC Ramayana Train Tour

Tour prices depend on accommodation class: Rs 1,17,975 for 3 AC, Rs 1,40,120 for 2 AC, Rs 1,66,380 for 1 AC cabin, and Rs 1,79,515 for a private 1 AC coupe. Each offers a unique experience with varying comfort levels. (Image Credit: Irctc website and social media)

