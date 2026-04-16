Is Delhi-Dehradun Expressway fully operational? Check status, key entry/exit points, petrol pumps, facilities, FASTag toll charges, route and more

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Travel time: Earlier, it used to take around 6 hours to cover the distance between the two cities. Now, you can reach Dehradun from Delhi in just about 2.5-3 hours.

Route: The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway passes through Loni, Khekra (Baghpat), Baraut, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Ganeshpur and Asharodi.