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NewsPhotosIs Delhi-Dehradun Expressway fully operational? Check status, key entry/exit points, petrol pumps, facilities, FASTag toll charges, route and more
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Is Delhi-Dehradun Expressway fully operational? Check status, key entry/exit points, petrol pumps, facilities, FASTag toll charges, route and more

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Status: The much-awaited Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is now fully operational. Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated it on April 14, 2026. The entire 213 km stretch (from Akshardham temple in Delhi to Dehradun) is now open to the public.

Updated:Apr 16, 2026, 10:58 AM IST
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Roadside amenities

1/5
Roadside amenities

Roadside amenities: However, some roadside amenities (like petrol pumps, rest areas, toilets, and restaurants) are still not fully ready, so there might be minor inconvenience for travelers in the initial days.

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Travel time and route

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Travel time and route

Travel time: Earlier, it used to take around 6 hours to cover the distance between the two cities. Now, you can reach Dehradun from Delhi in just about 2.5-3 hours.

Route: The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway passes through Loni, Khekra (Baghpat), Baraut, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Ganeshpur and Asharodi.

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Key entry/exit points

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Key entry/exit points

Key entry/exit points: 

Akshardham (Delhi) - starting point Loni Khekra (Baghpat) Lohadda Karonda Mahajan Khyawari Saharanpur Ganeshpur Asharodi Dehradun - end point

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FASTag toll charges

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FASTag toll charges

FASTag toll charges: There are 5 toll plazas on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, all FASTag-enabled. For cars/sedans, a one-way trip will reportedly cost somewhere between Rs 670 and Rs 675, while a round trip (return within 24 hours) may cost around Rs 1,000. However, not all toll plazas are fully operational yet.

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Wildlife corridor and future plan

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Wildlife corridor and future plan

Wildlife corridor: It is a 6-lane access-controlled expressway that features Asia's longest elevated wildlife corridor in Rajaji National Park (around 12 km).

Future plan: There is an announcement to extend the expressway further to Mussoorie to ease congestion in the Uttarakhand capital.

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