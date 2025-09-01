Advertisement
Japan's 400 km/h Bullet Train ALFA-X Redefines Luxury, Comfort And Connectivity: Check Cutting-Edge Features, Details

Updated:Sep 01, 2025, 12:08 PM IST
East Japan Railway’s ALFA-X experimental Shinkansen, designated Series 956, began testing in May 2019 under the Transform 2027 strategy. The project aims to pioneer next-generation high-speed trains by enhancing safety, stability, and passenger comfort, while introducing four innovative concepts designed to improve operational efficiency and long-term maintainability compared to existing fleets.

Speed

JR East plans to test the prototype at speeds of up to 400 km/h, aiming for next-generation trains to operate at 360 km/h on the Tohoku Shinkansen and 260 km/h on the Hokkaido Shinkansen.

Features

A major priority is enhancing energy efficiency through the use of lighter materials and components. The upgraded traction control system will feature silicon carbide power converters for improved performance.

What Does It Signify for India?

PM Modi Met Indian Drivers

Amid bullet train journey, PM Modi met the Indian train drivers who are currently undergoing training in Japan. With the support of JR East, these drivers are learning the intricacies of high-speed train operations, safety technologies, and passenger amenities. PM Modi interacted with the drivers, encouraged them, and also posed for photographs with them. (All Image: Gemini)

