Jewar Airport Opening Date Announced: Noida Airport To Begin Operations From Oct 30; Check Flight Routes, Cities
Noida International Airport In Jewar Opening Date: The much-awaited Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, is finally ready to welcome its first passengers. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed that the airport will officially open for operations on October 30, 2025, after multiple delays. Initially, flights will connect Jewar to 10 major Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. Authorities believe this development will not only boost connectivity for Uttar Pradesh but also transform India’s overall aviation network.
Indigo To Launch International Flights
India’s largest airline, IndiGo, will operate the first set of international services from Jewar. With this, residents of Noida and nearby regions will have direct access to overseas destinations. Officials said the airport’s launch will also create new opportunities for trade, tourism, and investment.
Passenger-Friendly Facilities
Minister Naidu also announced that all airports across India, including Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad, will soon offer free Wi-Fi, libraries, and kids’ zones for passengers. While expansion work continues at Hindon, new flights will not be introduced there until the upgrades are complete.
Four-Phase Mega Project
The Noida International Airport is being developed at a cost of Rs 29,650 crore, with the first phase alone requiring an investment of Rs 10,056 crore. Spread over 1,334 hectares, the airport will eventually become one of India’s largest, handling up to 70 million passengers annually once all four phases are complete. In the first phase, the airport will feature one runway and a modern terminal building capable of serving 12 million passengers each year. Work on this phase is expected to conclude by April 2026.
Swiss Firm Leads Construction
The project is being executed by a Swiss company under Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL). About 90% of construction is already complete, with the first phase expected to be ready by October 25. Final touches, including finishing work and deep cleaning, are in progress. The terminal building, spread over 100,000 sq. meters, will have the capacity to park 28 aircraft simultaneously. Additionally, a 40-acre MRO hub (maintenance, repair, overhaul) and an 80-acre multi-modal cargo hub are being developed to strengthen trade and logistics.
Key Infrastructure Completed
Authorities confirmed that critical facilities such as the runway, ATC tower, fire station, airline offices, and cargo terminal have already been completed. Passenger boarding bridges are expected to be ready by the end of September. With staggered deadlines in place, the forecourt, check-in, security, boarding gates, and departure areas are slated for completion by October 20. The arrival and departure halls are already finished.
Game-Changer For NCR
Once operational, Jewar Airport will be among the largest in North India, expected to dramatically improve connectivity in the National Capital Region (NCR). The project is seen as a major milestone for both passengers and industries, offering enhanced air travel options and strengthening the region’s economic footprint.
