Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Train Begins Today: Timings, Stations, Ticket Prices And More - Check How To Book Seat
Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Train: The Vande Bharat Express train commenced between Srinagar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra today, boosting connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir. The semi-high-speed trains will operate 6 days a week, reducing the travel time between Srinagar and Katra to just 3 hours, less than half of the current travel time of 6 to 7 hours by road.
Vande Bharat Express Trains And Halts
Vande Bharat Express Trains and Stations: Two pairs of Vande Bharat Express trains, Train Nos. 26404/26403 and 26401/26402 commenced operations on the newly inaugurated Srinagar-Katra-Srinagar route. While Srinagar and Katra are the terminating stations, these trains halt at Banihal.
Timings
Timings: The first train leaves Katra at 8:10 AM and arrives at Srinagar at 11:08 AM. Its return journey starts at 2:00 PM and reaches Katra at 4:58 PM.
Timings
Another train departs from Katra at 2:55 PM and arrives in Srinagar at 5:53 PM. Its return trip from Srinagar starts at 8:00 AM the next day.
Ticket Prices
Ticket Prices: The ticket prices range from Rs 715 for the AC chair car to Rs 1,320 for the executive chair car.
Bookings
Bookings: The tickets can be booked via IRCTC, following a similar process to any other train ticket booking - log in to your account, search for the train and select the seat, and make payment.
