Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Train Begins Today: Timings, Stations, Ticket Prices And More - Check How To Book Seat

Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Train: The Vande Bharat Express train commenced between Srinagar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra today, boosting connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir. The semi-high-speed trains will operate 6 days a week, reducing the travel time between Srinagar and Katra to just 3 hours, less than half of the current travel time of 6 to 7 hours by road.