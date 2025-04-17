Lucknow To Kanpur In Just 40 Minutes: New Expressway Set To Open This Year - Check Status, Expected Completion & Other Details
Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway: The Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway is expected to transform commuting between the two cities by reducing the travel time from nearly three hours to around 40 minutes. This new 8-lane expressway is set to open this year; however, the exact date has not been announced yet.
Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Status
Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Status: The construction of the Lucknow-Kanpur expressway is underway. More than half of the work has already been completed, and the remaining portion is expected to be finished by July 2025. (Representative Image)
Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Length
Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Length: The Lucknow-Kanpur expressway spans 63 kilometers, connecting Shaheed Path in Lucknow to Nawabganj in Kanpur. It will also offer connectivity to multiple regional routes, facilitating smoother intercity travel. (Representative Image)
Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Estimated Cost
Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Estimated Cost: Initially planned as a 6-lane expressway, it was later upgraded to eight lanes to accommodate future traffic growth. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 4,700 crore. (Representative Image)
Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Key Features
Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Key Features: It will pass through three large bridges, 28 smaller bridges, six flyovers, and 38 underpasses, ensuring uninterrupted travel between the two cities. (Representative Image)
Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Travel Time
Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Travel Time: Currently, it takes almost three hours to complete the journey between Lucknow and Kanpur. The expressway is set to reduce the travel time to 40 minutes (approximately). (Representative Image)
