Lucknow To Kanpur In Just 40 Minutes: New Expressway Set To Open This Year - Check Status, Expected Completion & Other Details
photoDetails

Lucknow To Kanpur In Just 40 Minutes: New Expressway Set To Open This Year - Check Status, Expected Completion & Other Details

Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway: The Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway is expected to transform commuting between the two cities by reducing the travel time from nearly three hours to around 40 minutes. This new 8-lane expressway is set to open this year; however, the exact date has not been announced yet.

Updated:Apr 17, 2025, 02:43 PM IST
Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Status

1/5
Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Status

Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Status: The construction of the Lucknow-Kanpur expressway is underway. More than half of the work has already been completed, and the remaining portion is expected to be finished by July 2025. (Representative Image)

Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Length

2/5
Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Length

Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Length: The Lucknow-Kanpur expressway spans 63 kilometers, connecting Shaheed Path in Lucknow to Nawabganj in Kanpur. It will also offer connectivity to multiple regional routes, facilitating smoother intercity travel. (Representative Image)

Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Estimated Cost

3/5
Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Estimated Cost

Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Estimated Cost: Initially planned as a 6-lane expressway, it was later upgraded to eight lanes to accommodate future traffic growth. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 4,700 crore. (Representative Image)

Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Key Features

4/5
Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Key Features

Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Key Features: It will pass through three large bridges, 28 smaller bridges, six flyovers, and 38 underpasses, ensuring uninterrupted travel between the two cities. (Representative Image)

Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Travel Time

5/5
Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Travel Time

Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Travel Time: Currently, it takes almost three hours to complete the journey between Lucknow and Kanpur. The expressway is set to reduce the travel time to 40 minutes (approximately). (Representative Image)

mobility
NEWS ON ONE CLICK