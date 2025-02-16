The Only Railway Station In The Country Where You Can Catch Trains To Most State
Indian Railways' network is one of the largest in the world. Within this vast network, there is one railway station that plays a significant role. Mathura Railway Station may be small in size and not as famous, but it has a big impact. It is the only railway station in India from where you can catch a train to any corner of the country.
At Mathura Junction, you can catch a train to any direction in the country. After arriving at this station, you can board a train to wherever you wish to go.
Located just two hours from Delhi, Mathura Junction, in the city of Lord Krishna, is the only railway station where you can catch a train to any corner of the country.
Mathura Junction, under the Northern Railway zone, is a major hub where you can find a train 24/7 to any corner of the country.
Mathura Junction has 10 platforms, with trains passing through at all times. Trains from various routes, including Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar, stop here.
Mathura Junction has a stoppage for approximately 197 trains. It sees trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, along with superfast, express, and mail trains. Due to this, the station is one of the busiest.
The train operations began at Mathura Station in 1875. This station sees a large crowd due to its significance as a famous religious destination, with people from across the country and the world visiting to seek blessings from Lord Krishna (Image: Freepik)
