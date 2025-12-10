Meerut’s High-Speed Metro Is Almost Ready – A First Look At The Fastest Ride That Is Set To Transform Your Daily Commute

photoDetails

The new Meerut Metro, running along the 23-km Namo Bharat corridor, is nearing completion with 13 high-tech stations, modern security systems and trains designed to carry more than 700 passengers at a time. Officials expect that both the Meerut Metro and the full Namo Bharat stretch may be launched before January 2026, once the final approval is cleared. The project promises a fast, comfortable and smooth city commute that completes the South Meerut to Modipuram journey in only 30 minutes.