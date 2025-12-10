Advertisement
Meerut’s High-Speed Metro Is Almost Ready – A First Look At The Fastest Ride That Is Set To Transform Your Daily Commute

The new Meerut Metro, running along the 23-km Namo Bharat corridor, is nearing completion with 13 high-tech stations, modern security systems and trains designed to carry more than 700 passengers at a time. Officials expect that both the Meerut Metro and the full Namo Bharat stretch may be launched before January 2026, once the final approval is cleared. The project promises a fast, comfortable and smooth city commute that completes the South Meerut to Modipuram journey in only 30 minutes.

Updated:Dec 10, 2025, 06:35 AM IST
A Metro That Changes Everything

1/17
The Meerut Metro corridor is advancing rapidly, and officials believe the entire 23-km route may be ready for launch before early 2026. Once opened, it will give Western Uttar Pradesh one of the fastest and most modern urban transit systems in the country. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Express Speed: 120 Km/H

2/17

According to National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) officials, the metro will run at speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour, connecting all 13 stations with a smooth and comfortable ride. This makes it one of India’s fastest urban trains. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Just 30 Minutes End-to-End

3/17

The full route from Meerut South to Modipuram will take only 30 minutes, turning a long road commute into a quick and predictable journey. (Photo: NCRTC)

13 Stations Packed With Next-Gen Features

4/17

Stretching from Meerut South to Modipuram Depot, all 13 stations are built with advanced passenger facilities, modern station layouts and a design aimed at easy movement for all age groups. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Touchless Lifts With Medical Assist Capability

5/17

Each station is equipped with high-tech lifts based on modern structural technology. These lifts are designed to accommodate stretchers as well, ensuring patient movement is smooth and safe whenever required.

Escalators For Seamless Movement

6/17

Escalators have been installed across the corridor so passengers can move comfortably during peak hours without facing long bottlenecks at entry or exit points. (Photo: https://indiainfrahub.com/)

Ticketing Without The Queue Chaos

7/17

Passengers will be able to buy tickets through cash machines or traditional counters. Officials said, “The goal is to ensure nobody has to wait in long queues during rush hours.”

Security After The Ticket Counter

8/17

Once a passenger buys a ticket, the first step is security clearance. Bags and belongings are checked through modern scanning systems before travellers enter the paid area for boarding. (Photo: X/@IndiaInfra02)

Smart Access In And Out

9/17

Passengers will scan their tickets on automated gates to enter the platform and again while exiting the station, keeping movement smooth and closely monitored. (Photo: Meta/Rohan Pal)

Three-Coach Trains With 700+ Passenger Capacity

10/17

The metro will have three coaches, fitted with stylish 2*2 seating, grab rails, wide aisles and dedicated space to handle over 700 passengers in one trip. (Photo: https://www.railwaygazette.com/)

Charging Points For Your Phone

11/17

Each coach has mobile charging ports so travellers do not face any inconvenience during their journey. The interiors have been built to match the comfort of long-distance travel. (Photo: ANI)

Stations Built For Everyone

12/17

All stations have free drinking water, clean washrooms and dedicated arrangements for passengers with disabilities. Ramps, tactile flooring and priority areas are part of the design. (Photo: Reddit)

Tech-Heavy Train Operations

13/17

The metro system includes self-operating train control, an advanced braking system, CCTV surveillance, emergency alarms and electronic display boards that keep passengers informed throughout the journey. (Photo: Reddit)

Two Trains, One Corridor

14/17

The 23-km stretch will host both the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat train. Officials said that “both services will be visible on the corridor once the final clearance is issued”. (Photo: TOI)

Stations Where Both Services Stop

15/17

Four important stations (Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram) will serve both the metro and the Namo Bharat service, giving passengers more options for daily travel. (Photo: Reddit)

Trial Runs Already Underway

16/17

Trial runs for the metro and Namo Bharat are in progress between Meerut South and the wider corridor. Full services will begin as soon as the complete approval is granted. (Photo: https://themetrorailguy.com/)

Launch Expected Before January 2026

17/17

Officials expect that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may inaugurate both systems before January 2026, setting the stage for a major transport transformation in Meerut. (Photo: Reddit)

Meerut MetroNamo Bharat CorridorUP Infrastructure ProjectsIndia High-Speed Metro
