Beast Of Indian Railways: IR has multiple variants of electric engines. The public transporter has been working on high power locomotives, and one of them is WAG-12B. The beast - WAG-12B - is a high-horsepower electric freight locomotive developed for Indian Railways. In the freight category, it's the world's most powerful locomotives with 12,000 HP. The WAG-12B locomotive marks a significant step in the evolution of freight hauling. With a power output of 12,000 horsepower (˜9 MW) and designed to pull extremely heavy freight trains at higher speeds, this twin-section electric freight locomotive has been built under the “Make in India” initiative. It can also play a crucial role in transporting military weapons in case of conflict with rogue countries like Pakistan.