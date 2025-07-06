Meet Indian Railways' Lone Station Facing Extinction; Not In South But In THIS Populous State Yet On Verge Of...Due To...
Indian Railways has over 7,300 stations spread across the length and breadth of the country. The public transporter, which carries crores of passengers to and fro, has been working to modernise its railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The railways has also been working to modernise their fleet of trains by replacing old coaches and introducing new trains like Vande Bharat. While these efforts are helping the railways change its fragile image, there is one station which is facing extinction. This station in Uttar Pradesh appears to have been breathing its last for some years.
Dayalpur Railway Station
Dayalpur Railway Station: The decades-long grassroots effort by villagers to save Dayalpur Railway Station in Prayagraj has seemingly come to an unfortunate end. Once a symbol of local pride, the station is now on the verge of complete neglect and disuse, largely due to the discontinuation of train stoppages.
Years of Decay
The condition of the station premises reflects years of decay. What once served as the ticket counter is now occupied by stray cattle. The station master’s cabin, too, stands in ruins, bearing testimony to years of abandonment.
Lack Of Trains
Local residents believe that the primary reason behind the station’s deterioration is the lack of train halts. "If trains had continued stopping here, people would still be invested in saving it," said a local villager. In fact, years ago, residents had taken the extraordinary step of buying tickets with their own money—even when they had no intention of travelling—just to keep the station's records active and to show usage.
Village Heritage
The motive was not just convenience but identity. For the villagers, Dayalpur Station was a part of their village’s heritage, something worth preserving. However, when train stoppages ceased entirely, the community’s spirit gradually faded, and so did the initiative.
No Connectivity To Prayagraj
While several trains still pass through Dayalpur station, they no longer stop. Presently, only one train halts at the station, but it does not go towards Prayagraj—it runs on the Pratapgarh route, limiting its utility for locals.
Nearly Forgotten
Now, this 70-year-old railway station stands as a shadow of its former self—broken, unused, and nearly forgotten. The villagers are of the opinion that if some of the passing trains - especially those connecting to Prayagraj - are given even one minute halt at the station, it would change the fortune of the station and the villagers.
Trending Photos