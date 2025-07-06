Meet Indian Railways' Lone Station Facing Extinction; Not In South But In THIS Populous State Yet On Verge Of...Due To...

photoDetails

Indian Railways has over 7,300 stations spread across the length and breadth of the country. The public transporter, which carries crores of passengers to and fro, has been working to modernise its railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The railways has also been working to modernise their fleet of trains by replacing old coaches and introducing new trains like Vande Bharat. While these efforts are helping the railways change its fragile image, there is one station which is facing extinction. This station in Uttar Pradesh appears to have been breathing its last for some years.