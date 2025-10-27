Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2976877https://zeenews.india.com/photos/mobility/meet-indias-nawab-who-used-to-take-trains-inside-his-palace-owns-private-railway-station-worth-rs-113-crore-2976877
NewsPhotosMeet India's Nawab Who Used To Take Trains Inside His Palace; Owns Private Railway Station Worth Rs 113 Crore
photoDetails

Meet India's Nawab Who Used To Take Trains Inside His Palace; Owns Private Railway Station Worth Rs 113 Crore

Rampur Palace: India’s railway network stretches across the country from mountains to forests, from deserts to plains, with trains connecting every corner to cities and destinations. But there is one train that goes directly to a palace.

 

Updated:Oct 27, 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Rampur Palace Railway Station

1/6
Rampur Palace Railway Station

Rampur Palace Railway Station: India’s railway network spans the entire nation from mountains to forests, from deserts to plains, with trains reaching every corner and city. But there is one train that goes directly to a palace. This royal train’s route leads straight inside the Rampur Palace.

 

Follow Us

2/6

The Nawabs of Rampur were so wealthy that they had a private railway line built for themselves. The train would come right up to their palace, which even had its railway station from where their trains operated. 

 

Follow Us

3/6

The ninth Nawab of Rampur, Hamid Ali Khan, had a private railway station constructed inside the palace. A 40-kilometre-long railway line was laid between Milak and Rampur for this purpose.

 

Follow Us

4/6

The Nawab built the railway station, and in 1925, he commissioned the Baroda State Rail Builders to construct a four-coach train. The train was named Saloon and belonged exclusively to him.

 

Follow Us

5/6

It was equipped with everything the Nawab required, from a bedroom and dining room to a kitchen and entertainment facilities. The four-coach train also had arrangements for his attendants, including guards, servants, and cooks. According to the media reports, this private railway station worth  around Rs 113 Cr.

 

Follow Us

6/6

Nawab used this train to travel, and after Partition, the Nawab used his train to help people travel to Pakistan. In 1954, he gave two coaches of his train to the government, while keeping the other two for himself. (All Images: @IndiaHistorypic/ British library)

 

Follow Us
Indian RailwaysRailway stationPrivate Railway Station In India
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
Abhishek Nayar To Stephen Fleming: Head Coaches Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
camera icon10
title
visa free countries for indians 2025
No Visa Needed! 10 Awesome Countries Indians Can Visit Freely In 2025
camera icon7
title
Imanvi Ismail
Meet Imanvi Ismail, Los Angeles-Based Dancer Set To Make Big-Screen Debut With Prabhas In Fauzi; Was Falsely Linked To Pakistan, Holds Postgraduate Degree In.....
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For October 27- November 2: Check For Your Tarot Message And Astrologer's Advice
camera icon6
title
Nehal Chudasama
Nehal Chudasama-Baseer Ali Combined Net Worth REVEALED: Know About Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Amid Reports Of Double Eviction