Meet Maharajas' Express: India’s Most Expensive Train – Fine Dining, Bar, Lounge, Bedrooms & More; Tickets Cost Up to Rs 21 Lakh

India’s Most Expensive Train – Maharajas’ Express: Have you ever wondered which is the most expensive train to travel in India? If you think it's Shatabdi, Vande Bharat, Tejas, or Rajdhani Express, then you're wrong. There's a train in the country that offers far more luxury and facilities than all of these, and its ticket price can go up to Rs 21 lakh. This train is none other than the Maharajas’ Express. It features fine dining, a bar, a lounge, bedrooms, and many other premium amenities. It is owned and operated by The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Updated:Apr 17, 2025, 12:58 PM IST
Maharajas’ Express - Journeys

Maharajas’ Express - Journeys

Maharajas’ Express - Journeys: It covers several cities of five states and one union territory- Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi, offering 4 luxurious journeys, namely Heritage of India, Indian Panorama, Indian Splendor, and Treasures of India.

Maharajas’ Express - Routes

Maharajas’ Express - Routes

Maharajas’ Express - Routes: Here are the route details of all four journeys of Maharajas’ Express:

Heritage of India (Duration: 6 Nights / 7 Days) Destinations Covered: Mumbai - Udaipur - Jodhpur - Bikaner - Jaipur - Ranthambore - Agra - Delhi

Indian Panorama (Duration: 6 Nights / 7 Days) Destinations Covered: Delhi - Jaipur - Ranthambore - Fatehpur Sikri - Agra - Orchha - Khajuraho - Varanasi - Delhi

Indian Splendor (Duration: 6 Nights / 7 Days) Destinations Covered: Delhi - Agra - Ranthambore - Jaipur - Bikaner - Jodhpur - Udaipur - Mumbai

Treasures of India (Duration: 3 Nights/4 Days) Destinations Covered: Delhi - Agra - Ranthambore - Jaipur - Delhi

Maharajas’ Express - Facilities

Maharajas’ Express - Facilities

Maharajas’ Express - Facilities: Designed to offer a royal experience on wheels, this Indian luxury train provides all modern amenities and onboard comfort. It features fine dining, a bar, lounge, bedrooms, internet access, porter service, a personal butler, and much more.

Maharajas’ Express - Ticket Fare

Maharajas’ Express - Ticket Fare

Maharajas’ Express – Ticket Fare: Ticket fares can go up to Rs 21 lakh, depending on the journey and package selected. The train offers multiple occupancy options, including Deluxe Cabin, Junior Suite, Suite, and the Presidential Suite — the latter being the most expensive.

What The Tariff Covers

What The Tariff Covers

What The Tariff Covers: The fare includes travel, accommodation, all meals, water, beverages, house brands of wines, beer, and spirits, and guided sightseeing at the destinations. It also includes entrance fees of monuments, guides, tour managers, still camera fees, and all leisure activities.

mobility
