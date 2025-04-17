Meet Maharajas' Express: India’s Most Expensive Train – Fine Dining, Bar, Lounge, Bedrooms & More; Tickets Cost Up to Rs 21 Lakh

photoDetails

India’s Most Expensive Train – Maharajas’ Express: Have you ever wondered which is the most expensive train to travel in India? If you think it's Shatabdi, Vande Bharat, Tejas, or Rajdhani Express, then you're wrong. There's a train in the country that offers far more luxury and facilities than all of these, and its ticket price can go up to Rs 21 lakh. This train is none other than the Maharajas’ Express. It features fine dining, a bar, a lounge, bedrooms, and many other premium amenities. It is owned and operated by The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).