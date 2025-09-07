Meet The 10 Fastest Trains In World: No. 1 Travels At Top Speed Of …; It’s Definitely Not Japan, Italy, Or France — Can You Guess Country?

photoDetails

english

2956633

10 Fastest Trains In The World: The High-speed trains are transforming travel, turning long journeys into quick and comfortable rides. From Japan’s iconic Shinkansen to China’s record-breaking Maglev, these engineering marvels showcase the perfect mix of speed, technology, and convenience. In India, the Vande Bharat Express has emerged as the fastest train in 2024, reaching up to 180 km/h, though it usually operates at 160 km/h.

Meanwhile, countries like Germany, Italy, France, Spain, China, and Japan continue to expand their advanced rail networks, with trains that regularly cross the 300 km/h mark. Let's have a quick look at the 10 fastest trains in the world that are redefining rail travel.