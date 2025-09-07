Meet The 10 Fastest Trains In World: No. 1 Travels At Top Speed Of …; It’s Definitely Not Japan, Italy, Or France — Can You Guess Country?
10 Fastest Trains In The World: The High-speed trains are transforming travel, turning long journeys into quick and comfortable rides. From Japan’s iconic Shinkansen to China’s record-breaking Maglev, these engineering marvels showcase the perfect mix of speed, technology, and convenience. In India, the Vande Bharat Express has emerged as the fastest train in 2024, reaching up to 180 km/h, though it usually operates at 160 km/h.
Meanwhile, countries like Germany, Italy, France, Spain, China, and Japan continue to expand their advanced rail networks, with trains that regularly cross the 300 km/h mark. Let's have a quick look at the 10 fastest trains in the world that are redefining rail travel.
Shanghai Maglev Top Speed
The Shanghai Maglev Train (SMT), also called the Shanghai Transrapid, is China’s fastest commercial train and the fastest in the world. Reaching speeds of up to 286 mph (460 km/h), it links Shanghai Pudong International Airport with the city center in just a few minutes.
CR Harmony Top Speed
The Harmony train series, introduced in 2007 through international collaboration, was commissioned by China’s Ministry of Railways. It played a crucial role in laying the foundation for the country’s next generation of high-speed trains and went on to inspire the development of the Fuxing series. Operating in China, the Harmony trains can reach a top speed of 350 km/h.
CR Fuxing Top Speed
The Fuxing series, designed by CRRC Changchun and manufactured by CRRC Qingdao Sifang, is China’s first fully homegrown family of high-speed trains. Known for combining speed, efficiency, and advanced rail technology, it stands among the world’s most sophisticated train models, with a top speed ranging from 350 to 400 km/h.
DB Intercity-Express 3 (ICE 3) Top Speed
The ICE 3, developed by Siemens and Bombardier, has been in service with Deutsche Bahn since 2000. Renowned for its comfort and efficiency, it operates on domestic routes across Germany as well as international connections to neighboring European countries, reaching a top speed of 330 km/h.
SNCF TGV Top Speed
France’s TGV, jointly developed by Alstom and the national rail operator SNCF, has been a pioneer in European high-speed travel. Initially powered by gas turbines, it was redesigned to run on electricity after the 1973 oil crisis, solidifying its reputation as a symbol of French engineering. The train reaches a top speed of 320 km/h.
JR Shinkansen Top Speed
Japan’s Shinkansen, widely known as the bullet train, transformed global rail travel when it was introduced in 1964. Built to connect distant cities with Tokyo’s economic hub, it quickly became the standard for speed, safety, and punctuality. Today, it continues to serve as a global benchmark in high-speed rail, with a top speed of 320 km/h.
ONCF Al Boraq Top Speed
Morocco’s Al Boraq, launched in 2018 after almost ten years of planning, is Africa’s first high-speed train. Built in partnership between Morocco’s ONCF and France’s Alstom, it connects Tangier and Casablanca in less than two hours, with a top speed of 320 km/h.
Renfe AVE Class 103 Top Speed
It is part of the Alta Velocidad Española (AVE) service, has been running since 2007. Operated by Renfe, it links major Spanish cities at very high speeds, often making train travel more convenient than domestic flights. The Class 103 can reach a top speed of 310 km/h.
Korail KTX-Sancheon Top Speed
The KTX-Sancheon, developed in 2008 and launched in 2010, is operated by South Korea’s Korail and SR Corporation. It is the backbone of the country’s high-speed rail network, connecting major cities efficiently. The train can reach a top speed of 305 km/h.
Trenitalia Frecciarossa 1000 (ETR1000) Top Speed
The train is built in 2013 through a joint venture between Bombardier Transportation (now Alstom) and Hitachi Rail Italy, is the fastest train in Italy. With its sleek design and luxurious interiors, it connects major cities like Rome, Milan, and Naples at speeds of up to 360 km/h. (Image Credit: Social Media /X)
