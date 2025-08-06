photoDetails

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Updates: India’s first bullet train will run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. It is set to commence operations "very soon", Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, adding that it will reduce the travel time between the two cities to just 2 hours and 7 minutes. However, the minister did not reveal any particular date or timeline for launching India’s first bullet train.