Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train BIG Update: 508 Kms In Just Two Hours As India’s First High-Speed Train To Commence VERY SOON - Details
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Updates: India’s first bullet train will run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. It is set to commence operations "very soon", Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, adding that it will reduce the travel time between the two cities to just 2 hours and 7 minutes. However, the minister did not reveal any particular date or timeline for launching India’s first bullet train.
The 508-kilometre high-speed rail corridor will connect Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) with key cities in Gujarat like Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad.
According to the minister, trains will travel at a speed of up to 320 km/h, offering a fast and efficient travel alternative.
As per the press release shared by the Railways Ministry last month, the bullet train project achieved a major milestone of opening the first section of the 21 km undersea tunnel between BKC and Thane."
It further said, "Civil works are progressing at a rapid pace across the alignment. The 310 km viaduct is constructed. 15 river bridges are completed, and 4 are in the advanced stages of construction.
It added, "Out of 12 stations, 5 are completed and 3 more are now reaching completion stage."
