Mumbai To Mangaluru In Just 12 Hours: Indian Railways Plans New Vande Bharat Service – Check Details
Mumbai To Mangaluru In Just 12 Hours: Indian Railways Plans New Vande Bharat Service – Check Details

Indian railway planned to combine Mumbai-Goa and Mangaluru-Goa routes to Mumbai to Mangaluru to enhance the passengers number. This will enable passengers to travel from Mumbai to Mangaluru in 12 hours.

Updated:Mar 24, 2025, 09:20 PM IST
To build better connectivity between Mumbai to Mangaluru, the Indian Railways is considering launching a new Vande Bharat train service while combining the existing Mumbai-Goa and Mangaluru-Goa routes. 

 

The aim behind introducing new services is to enhance efficiency and increase passenger numbers. It also allows travellers to reach Mangaluru from Mumbai in approximately 12 hours.

 

As per the media reports, the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat had a high occupancy rate of approx 90 per cent, but it has now dropped to nearly 70 per cent. The Mumbai-Goa and Mangaluru-Goa routes are being merged into a Mumbai-Mangaluru route with the aim of maximizing passenger capacity.

 

Trains operating between Mumbai and Mangaluru, as well as those extending to Kerala, consistently maintain 100 per cent passenger occupancy.

 

 

Time

Earlier, the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat departs Mumbai at 5:25 am and arrives at 1:10 pm in Goa. While, as per the proposed schedule, it will be expected to reach by 6:00 pm to Mangaluru.

 

Features

The best features travellers can experience are the shorter travel time, the luxury of the Vande Bharat and the scenic views from the train. (Representational Images: ANI)

vande bharatIndian Railways
NEWS ON ONE CLICK