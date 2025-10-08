Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration: Stunning Photos Of India’s New Gateway - Check Pics, Features

photoDetails

Navi Mumbai International Airport Inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), which will be one of India's most modern and eco-friendly airports. A new greenfield airport, spread over 1,160 hectares, is being developed at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore. The domestic flight operations are expected to commence in the first week of December 2025, followed by international operations in further two months.