Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2967138https://zeenews.india.com/photos/mobility/navi-mumbai-international-airport-opens-october-8-check-features-how-to-reach-nearest-railway-station-route-other-details-2967138
NewsPhotosNavi Mumbai International Airport Opens October 8: Check Features, How To Reach, Nearest Railway Station, Route, Other Details
photoDetails

Navi Mumbai International Airport Opens October 8: Check Features, How To Reach, Nearest Railway Station, Route, Other Details

Navi Mumbai International Airport Opening Date: The Navi Mumbai International Airport is all set to open next week and the same has been confirmed by Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. The airport is scheduled to be inaugurated on October 8. The Navi Mumbai International Airport Private is designed to accommodate both domestic and international passengers, featuring state-of-the-art facilities.

 

Updated:Oct 02, 2025, 01:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Navi Mumbai Airport Features

1/6
Navi Mumbai Airport Features

Navi Mumbai International Airport has a 3,700-metre runway capable of handling large commercial aircraft, modern passenger terminals, and advanced air traffic control systems.

Follow Us

Passenger Capacity

2/6
Passenger Capacity

The new airport is expected to handle 2 crore passengers per annum (MPPA), and cater to the burgeoning air traffic demands of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Western India, while strengthening India’s global connectivity.

Follow Us

Distance From Key Hubs

3/6
Distance From Key Hubs

The Navi Mumbai International Airport is 14 km from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) Sea Port, 22 km from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Taloja Industrial area, 35 km from Mumbai Port Trust (via Mumbai Trans Harbour Link), 32 km from Thane, and 40 km from the power loom town Bhiwandi.

Follow Us

Airlines In Queue

4/6
Airlines In Queue

The Airport also achieved a significant milestone of receiving the Aerodrome Licence -- essential for commencing operations -- from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday. Airlines such as IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express have announced plans to commence operations from the airport, with initial flights connecting various domestic cities.

Follow Us

How To Reach

5/6
How To Reach

Passengers can reach the airport through seven primary routes connecting South Mumbai, the eastern and western suburbs, Thane, Mira Road, and the Kalyan–Dombivli–Ambernath region. Depending on the chosen route, the journey covers about 34 to 45 kilometers and typically takes 70 to 95 minutes. At present, connectivity for travelers will be available through the Atal Setu, Palm Beach Road, Thane–Belapur Road, and Airoli corridors.

Follow Us

Nearest Railway Station, Metro

6/6
Nearest Railway Station, Metro

The closest railway station to the airport is Targhar, which has been built and is awaiting inauguration. Travelers can access it by taking a local train from Seawoods or Belapur on the Uran line and alighting at Targhar. In addition, a dedicated Mumbai–Navi Mumbai Metro corridor is in the pipeline, though it is expected to become operational only by 2029.

Follow Us
mobilityNavi Mumbai International Airport
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Diwali 2025
Diwali 2025: 6 Evergreen Bollywood Movies To Watch With Family For Laughter And Festive Magic
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
Inside Virat Kohli’s Luxury Watch Collection: From Rolex Daytona Rainbow To Audemars Piguet Royal Oak - Check Whopping Price
camera icon7
title
EPFO Pension Hike
Diwali Gift Likely: EPFO May Raise Minimum EPS-95 Pension From Rs 1,000
camera icon10
title
Technology
Meet The Man Who Left Well Paying Job In US To Build India’s Viral Messaging App; Now Owns Rs 1,04,00,00,00,000 Firm; Check His Education, Net Worth, He Is…
camera icon11
title
Durga Puja 2025
Durga Puja 2025 Celeb Spotting: Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Mouni & More Celebs Dazzle In Festive Looks On Maha Navami - In Pics