Navi Mumbai International Airport Opens October 8: Check Features, How To Reach, Nearest Railway Station, Route, Other Details
Navi Mumbai International Airport Opening Date: The Navi Mumbai International Airport is all set to open next week and the same has been confirmed by Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. The airport is scheduled to be inaugurated on October 8. The Navi Mumbai International Airport Private is designed to accommodate both domestic and international passengers, featuring state-of-the-art facilities.
Navi Mumbai Airport Features
Navi Mumbai International Airport has a 3,700-metre runway capable of handling large commercial aircraft, modern passenger terminals, and advanced air traffic control systems.
Passenger Capacity
The new airport is expected to handle 2 crore passengers per annum (MPPA), and cater to the burgeoning air traffic demands of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Western India, while strengthening India’s global connectivity.
Distance From Key Hubs
The Navi Mumbai International Airport is 14 km from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) Sea Port, 22 km from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Taloja Industrial area, 35 km from Mumbai Port Trust (via Mumbai Trans Harbour Link), 32 km from Thane, and 40 km from the power loom town Bhiwandi.
Airlines In Queue
The Airport also achieved a significant milestone of receiving the Aerodrome Licence -- essential for commencing operations -- from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday. Airlines such as IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express have announced plans to commence operations from the airport, with initial flights connecting various domestic cities.
How To Reach
Passengers can reach the airport through seven primary routes connecting South Mumbai, the eastern and western suburbs, Thane, Mira Road, and the Kalyan–Dombivli–Ambernath region. Depending on the chosen route, the journey covers about 34 to 45 kilometers and typically takes 70 to 95 minutes. At present, connectivity for travelers will be available through the Atal Setu, Palm Beach Road, Thane–Belapur Road, and Airoli corridors.
Nearest Railway Station, Metro
The closest railway station to the airport is Targhar, which has been built and is awaiting inauguration. Travelers can access it by taking a local train from Seawoods or Belapur on the Uran line and alighting at Targhar. In addition, a dedicated Mumbai–Navi Mumbai Metro corridor is in the pipeline, though it is expected to become operational only by 2029.
