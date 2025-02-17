Advertisement
New Delhi Railway Station Redevelopment: Old Design Scrapped, New Design Showcases Dual Building, Airport Like Features

New Delhi Railway Station Redevelopment: Saturday's stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station has once again highlighted the vulnerabilities of its infrastructure in managing large crowds. The station's current layout suffers from severe congestion at multiple points, increasing the risk of accidents during peak gatherings. However, the railways already have a comprehensive redevelopment plan in place to modernize and enhance the station's capacity, ensuring a safer and more efficient experience for passengers.
@haldilal/@gemsofbabus_)

 

Updated:Feb 17, 2025, 05:06 PM IST
World-Class Facility

1/9
World-Class Facility

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has initiated a comprehensive redevelopment plan to transform the New Delhi Railway Station into a world-class facility. As part of this project, two station buildings will be constructed on the Paharganj and Ajmeri Gate sides. 

Designated Arrival, Departure

2/9
Designated Arrival, Departure

The upgraded New Delhi Railway Station will feature an air concourse with designated arrival and departure plazas, a spacious waiting area, modern lifts and escalators, and a commercial retail zone. 

Multimodal Transport Hub

3/9
Multimodal Transport Hub

To improve accessibility and reduce congestion, an integrated road network with both elevated and ground-level routes will be developed around the station. The redevelopment also focuses on establishing the station as a multimodal transport hub, seamlessly linking rail, metro, bus, and other public transit systems. This integration aims to enhance passenger convenience and ensure smooth connectivity across different modes of transportation, according to officials.

Modern Amenities

4/9
Modern Amenities

The redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station is set to revitalize the city's transport infrastructure, integrating modern amenities and sustainable design.

Area: 13.6 Lakh Sq Ft

5/9
Area: 13.6 Lakh Sq Ft

The biophilic MMTH building at Paharganj, spanning 13.6 lakh sq. ft., will restore balance between urban expansion and environmental sustainability. By combining cutting-edge infrastructure with sustainable features, the New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment will uplift both passenger comfort and city aesthetics.

67.9-Meter MMTH Building

6/9
67.9-Meter MMTH Building

With a 67.9-meter high MMTH building, the project aims to rejuvenate commuter experiences through enhanced office, retail, and restaurant spaces. The IGBC Platinum Certified development will refresh the station’s ecosystem with biophilic designs, incorporating large green spaces on balconies and terraces.

Redevelopment Cost

7/9
Redevelopment Cost

The Rs 2,650 crore transformation will invigorate connectivity in NCR, featuring dedicated stands for taxis, rickshaws, and buses, along with a multi-level car parking (MLCP) facility.

Boost For Urban Mobility

8/9
Boost For Urban Mobility

Led by RLDA, the project will reignite New Delhi’s status as a world-class transport hub by seamlessly integrating retail, business, and commuter services. The state-of-the-art station will recharge urban mobility and commercial growth in the region.

Glass-Dome Design Scrapped

9/9
Glass-Dome Design Scrapped

However, the old proposed design featuring dual glass dome has been scrapped and now the New Delhi Railway Station will be redevelopment as per the new design.

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK