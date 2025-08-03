New FASTag Annual Pass From August 15: Is It Available For All Vehicle Types? Check Price, Activation, Validity, Toll Limits, And Other Details

photoDetails

New FASTag Annual Pass: Good News For Commuters This Independence Day! the people regularly travel via highways to reach their workplaces or elsewhere. The government on this Independence Day is launching an annual pass for FASTag, enabling regular commuters to avoid the hassle of recharge and save money at the same time. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is going to launch the new FASTag annual pass for people who travel on highways regularly.