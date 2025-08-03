Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2940789https://zeenews.india.com/photos/mobility/new-fastag-annual-pass-from-august-15-is-it-available-for-all-vehicle-types-check-price-activation-validity-toll-limits-and-other-details-2940789
NewsPhotosNew FASTag Annual Pass From August 15: Is It Available For All Vehicle Types? Check Price, Activation, Validity, Toll Limits, And Other Details
photoDetails

New FASTag Annual Pass From August 15: Is It Available For All Vehicle Types? Check Price, Activation, Validity, Toll Limits, And Other Details

New FASTag Annual Pass: Good News For Commuters This Independence Day! the people regularly travel via highways to reach their workplaces or elsewhere. The government on this Independence Day is launching an annual pass for FASTag, enabling regular commuters to avoid the hassle of recharge and save money at the same time. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is going to launch the new FASTag annual pass for people who travel on highways regularly.  

Updated:Aug 03, 2025, 01:37 PM IST
Follow Us

FASTag Annual Pass: Launch Date And How To Activate

1/8
FASTag Annual Pass: Launch Date And How To Activate

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will launch the FASTag Annual Pass on August 15, 2025. It can be activated exclusively through the Rajmargyatra mobile app or the official NHAI website.  

Follow Us

FASTag Annual Pass: One-Time Yearly Fee

2/8
FASTag Annual Pass

This annual pass is designed for frequent highway travellers, aiming to reduce toll expenses. Instead of paying tolls at every plaza, users can travel seamlessly by paying a one-time yearly fee, ensuring cost savings and convenience.  

Follow Us

FASTag Annual Pass Price

3/8
FASTag Annual Pass

The FASTag Annual Pass is priced at Rs 3,000 per year, offering an economical option for regular commuters. It helps users avoid frequent deductions and offers a single payment system for toll transactions throughout the year.  

Follow Us

FASTag Annual Pass: Activation Timeline

4/8
FASTag Annual Pass

Once the payment is successfully completed, the annual pass will be activated on the registered FASTag within 2 hours. This ensures minimal waiting time and allows travellers to start using the pass on the same day.  

Follow Us

FASTag Annual Pass: Eligibility Criteria

5/8
FASTag Annual Pass

The pass is valid only for private non-commercial vehicles like cars, jeeps, and vans, as verified through the VAHAN database. Any attempt to use it with commercial vehicles will lead to immediate deactivation without prior notice.  

Follow Us

FASTag Annual Pass Validity

6/8
FASTag Annual Pass

The FASTag Annual Pass remains valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 toll transactions, whichever comes first. After reaching either limit, the pass automatically reverts to a regular FASTag setup. 

Follow Us

FASTag Annual Pass: Tolling Mechanism

7/8
FASTag Annual Pass

For closed tolling highways like Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, one trip includes both entry and exit points. In open tolling systems, such as Delhi-Chandigarh, each toll plaza crossing counts as a separate trip, affecting the 200-trip limit.  

Follow Us

FASTag Annual Pass: Non-Transferable

8/8
FASTag Annual Pass

The pass is strictly non-transferable and valid only for the vehicle it’s registered on. If used on a different vehicle or FASTag, the system will detect misuse and automatically deactivate the annual pass without any warning.  

Follow Us
mobilityFASTag Annual PassFASTag Annual Pass PriceFASTag Annual Pass ValidityFASTag Annual Pass Activation
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Sunday Watchlist
Chill Sunday Watchlist: Top OTT Picks Including Aap Jaisa Koi, Weak Hero Class 1 And More
camera icon8
title
GenZ
Layoff Alert: 8 Smart & Simple Money Moves Every Gen Z Should Make After Losing Job
camera icon10
title
GenZ
Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday & More: Who Are Gen Z’s B-Town Celebs Dating?
camera icon8
title
Gen Z
Apple iOS 18.6 Is Live: 8 Hidden Settings Gen Z Should Change Right Now To Boost Your iPhone
camera icon8
title
Lucknow Super Giants
4 Players Lucknow Super Giants Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Mayank Yadav, Akash Deep And...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK