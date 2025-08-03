New FASTag Annual Pass From August 15: Is It Available For All Vehicle Types? Check Price, Activation, Validity, Toll Limits, And Other Details
New FASTag Annual Pass: Good News For Commuters This Independence Day! the people regularly travel via highways to reach their workplaces or elsewhere. The government on this Independence Day is launching an annual pass for FASTag, enabling regular commuters to avoid the hassle of recharge and save money at the same time. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is going to launch the new FASTag annual pass for people who travel on highways regularly.
FASTag Annual Pass: Launch Date And How To Activate
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will launch the FASTag Annual Pass on August 15, 2025. It can be activated exclusively through the Rajmargyatra mobile app or the official NHAI website.
FASTag Annual Pass: One-Time Yearly Fee
This annual pass is designed for frequent highway travellers, aiming to reduce toll expenses. Instead of paying tolls at every plaza, users can travel seamlessly by paying a one-time yearly fee, ensuring cost savings and convenience.
FASTag Annual Pass Price
The FASTag Annual Pass is priced at Rs 3,000 per year, offering an economical option for regular commuters. It helps users avoid frequent deductions and offers a single payment system for toll transactions throughout the year.
FASTag Annual Pass: Activation Timeline
Once the payment is successfully completed, the annual pass will be activated on the registered FASTag within 2 hours. This ensures minimal waiting time and allows travellers to start using the pass on the same day.
FASTag Annual Pass: Eligibility Criteria
The pass is valid only for private non-commercial vehicles like cars, jeeps, and vans, as verified through the VAHAN database. Any attempt to use it with commercial vehicles will lead to immediate deactivation without prior notice.
FASTag Annual Pass Validity
The FASTag Annual Pass remains valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 toll transactions, whichever comes first. After reaching either limit, the pass automatically reverts to a regular FASTag setup.
FASTag Annual Pass: Tolling Mechanism
For closed tolling highways like Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, one trip includes both entry and exit points. In open tolling systems, such as Delhi-Chandigarh, each toll plaza crossing counts as a separate trip, affecting the 200-trip limit.
FASTag Annual Pass: Non-Transferable
The pass is strictly non-transferable and valid only for the vehicle it’s registered on. If used on a different vehicle or FASTag, the system will detect misuse and automatically deactivate the annual pass without any warning.
