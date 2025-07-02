New Ultramodern Expressway Link Opens For These 2 BIG Cities, Travel Time Reduced Significantly - Check Toll Tax, Distance, Speed Limit
Bandikui-Jaipur Link Expressway: The trial run on the Bandikui-Jaipur Link Expressway began on Wednesday. It connects Jaipur to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. This new expressway link significantly reduces the travel time between Jaipur and Delhi. It will now take only 2.5 to 3 hours to travel from Jaipur to Delhi using the Bandikui-Jaipur Link Expressway. No toll will be levied during the 10-day trial period.
Trial Run
Trial Run: The ultramodern expressway is undergoing quality checks and facility testing through the trial runs to identify and rectify any shortcomings before toll collection officially begins in the coming days. The expressway is 67 kilometres long and has four lanes.
Speed Limit
Speed Limit: It starts from Bandikui in Dausa district and ends at Jaipur in Rajasthan. Vehicles are permitted to travel at speeds of up to 120 km/h on this modern roadway. Impressively, construction was completed ahead of schedule.
expressway
Once fully operational, this expressway will reduce the travel time from Bandikui to Jaipur to just 25-30 minutes, down from over an hour earlier. The Jaipur–Delhi journey will take approximately 2.5 to 3 hours.
toll tax
During the trial period, all vehicles except tractors, two-wheelers, and other restricted types will be allowed to pass without toll tax. The expressway has been built at a cost of Rs 1,368 crore.
Toll Rates
Toll Rates: Proposed Toll Rates (for private cars) include Rs 150 for the 66.91 km Jaipur-Bandikui Expressway, Rs 550 to Rs 560 for the full Jaipur-Bandikui-Sohna stretch, Rs 130 for the Sohna-Gurugram six-lane highway and Rs 680 to Rs 690 total toll between Jaipur and Delhi.
