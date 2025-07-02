Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2925442https://zeenews.india.com/photos/mobility/new-ultramodern-expressway-link-opens-for-these-2-big-cities-travel-time-reduced-significantly-check-toll-tax-distance-speed-limit-2925442
NewsPhotosNew Ultramodern Expressway Link Opens For These 2 BIG Cities, Travel Time Reduced Significantly - Check Toll Tax, Distance, Speed Limit
photoDetails

New Ultramodern Expressway Link Opens For These 2 BIG Cities, Travel Time Reduced Significantly - Check Toll Tax, Distance, Speed Limit

Bandikui-Jaipur Link Expressway: The trial run on the Bandikui-Jaipur Link Expressway began on Wednesday. It connects Jaipur to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. This new expressway link significantly reduces the travel time between Jaipur and Delhi. It will now take only 2.5 to 3 hours to travel from Jaipur to Delhi using the Bandikui-Jaipur Link Expressway. No toll will be levied during the 10-day trial period.

Updated:Jul 02, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Trial Run

1/5
Trial Run

Trial Run: The ultramodern expressway is undergoing quality checks and facility testing through the trial runs to identify and rectify any shortcomings before toll collection officially begins in the coming days. The expressway is 67 kilometres long and has four lanes. 

Follow Us

Speed Limit

2/5
Speed Limit

Speed Limit: It starts from Bandikui in Dausa district and ends at Jaipur in Rajasthan. Vehicles are permitted to travel at speeds of up to 120 km/h on this modern roadway. Impressively, construction was completed ahead of schedule.

Follow Us

expressway

3/5
expressway

Once fully operational, this expressway will reduce the travel time from Bandikui to Jaipur to just 25-30 minutes, down from over an hour earlier. The Jaipur–Delhi journey will take approximately 2.5 to 3 hours.

Follow Us

toll tax

4/5
toll tax

During the trial period, all vehicles except tractors, two-wheelers, and other restricted types will be allowed to pass without toll tax. The expressway has been built at a cost of Rs 1,368 crore.

 

Follow Us

Toll Rates

5/5
Toll Rates

Toll Rates: Proposed Toll Rates (for private cars) include Rs 150 for the 66.91 km Jaipur-Bandikui Expressway, Rs 550 to Rs 560 for the full Jaipur-Bandikui-Sohna stretch, Rs 130 for the Sohna-Gurugram six-lane highway and Rs 680 to Rs 690 total toll between Jaipur and Delhi.

Follow Us
mobility
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Ind vs Eng
4 Indian Players To Score Test Hundred At Edgbaston, Birmingham, Venue For IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant And...
camera icon13
title
INS Tamal
Meet INS Tamal (F71): Indian Navy's New Warrior, Pakistan's Nightmare - Armed With Brahmos And Precision Weapons
camera icon11
title
Ind vs Eng
India's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test Against England: Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan OUT; Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav IN
camera icon7
title
Black Panther
Richer Than Elon Musk: This Superhero - Not Iron Man, Thor Or Superman - Is Richest With $500 Billion Net Worth
camera icon7
title
comforting soups for rainy days
Monsoon Magic In A Bowl: 7 Comforting Soups You Will Crave On Rainy Days
NEWS ON ONE CLICK