New Ultramodern Expressway Link Opens For These 2 BIG Cities, Travel Time Reduced Significantly - Check Toll Tax, Distance, Speed Limit

photoDetails

english

2925424

Bandikui-Jaipur Link Expressway: The trial run on the Bandikui-Jaipur Link Expressway began on Wednesday. It connects Jaipur to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. This new expressway link significantly reduces the travel time between Jaipur and Delhi. It will now take only 2.5 to 3 hours to travel from Jaipur to Delhi using the Bandikui-Jaipur Link Expressway. No toll will be levied during the 10-day trial period.