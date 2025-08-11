New Vande Bharat Train For Vaishno Devi Katra From THIS City - Check Route, Halts, Ticket Fare, Timings, Travel Time And More
New Vande Bharat Train For Vaishno Devi Katra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off a new Vande Bharat train service between Amritsar and Vaishno Devi Katra. Operated by the Northern Railway (NR) zone, this new Vande Bharat train will enhance passengers' experience and connectivity in the region. Let's delve into the details of the Amritsar-Vaishno Devi Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat train, including its route, halts, ticket fare, timings and travel time.
Route And Halts
Route And Halts: The train will run between Amritsar and Katra, with four key stoppages: Beas, Jalandhar City, Pathankot Cantt and Jammu Tawi.
Timings
Timings: The train will leave from Katra at 6:40 a.m. and reach Amritsar at 12:20 p.m. On the return journey, it will depart from Amritsar at 4:25 p.m. and reach Katra at 10:00 p.m.
Travel Time
Travel Time: It will run 6 days a week, except Tuesday, with train numbers 26405 and 26406. The train will take 5 hours and 35 minutes to complete the journey.
Ticket Fare
Ticket Fare: The fare from Amritsar to Katra is Rs 1170 for an AC Chair car and Rs 2085 for an Executive AC Chair car.
Vande Bharat Train
The Vande Bharat Express is one of the modern trains of India equipped with onboard catering, comfortable seats, charging points, automatic doors, window curtains and other amenities. (All images are representative and taken from X)
