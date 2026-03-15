NHAI FASTag Annual Pass Price Hiked From April 1, 2026: Is this pass compulsory? Check new cost, validity, how to apply and activate
NHAI FASTag Annual Pass Price: The NHAI FASTag Annual Pass scheme was introduced on Independence Day in 2025 with the aim of making highway travel easier for people who frequently drive on national highways. The initiative was designed to reduce repeated toll payments and offer a more convenient option for regular commuters.
Since its launch, the scheme has gained strong traction. Today, more than 5 million motorists hold FASTag annual passes. Nearly 28 per cent of all car toll transactions on national highways are now made through this pass, showing its growing popularity among frequent travellers.
The FASTag Annual Pass is valid only at toll plazas on National Highways (NH) and National Expressways (NE). It does not work at toll booths on state highways, private roads, or expressways operated by state governments. The pass is completely optional. If you choose not to purchase it, you can continue using your regular FASTag and pay toll charges for each trip as usual.
What is FASTag annual pass?
The FASTag Annual Pass is designed for private vehicle owners who frequently travel on national highways. The pass allows up to 200 toll crossings or one year of usage, whichever comes first, offering a convenient and cost-effective solution for regular highway travellers.
Which vehicles can use FASTag annual pass?
The FASTag Annual Pass is available only for private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans. Instead of paying toll charges at every plaza, motorists can purchase the yearly pass to enable multiple highway crossings within the specified annual limit.
Cashless toll payments becoming mandatory
Toll plazas across national highways are shifting towards mandatory digital payments. Drivers can pay toll fees using FASTag or UPI. Vehicles without FASTag may need to pay 25 per cent extra via UPI or double the toll amount if paying in cash.
Small price increase but big savings
The FASTag Annual Pass price will increase by only Rs 75 per year from April 2026. Despite the revision, frequent travellers will still benefit as the cost per trip remains significantly lower compared to paying regular toll charges on every highway crossing.
NHAI FASTag Annual Pass validity
The FASTag Annual Pass remains valid for one year from the date it is activated or until 200 toll trips are completed, whichever happens first. Once either limit is reached, the pass expires and users must renew it or continue paying toll charges per trip.
FASTag dominates India’s toll collection system
Since its launch in 2016, FASTag has become India’s primary electronic toll payment system. According to government data, around 11.86 crore FASTags have been issued so far, with nearly 5.9 crore active users across the country.
How to apply for FASTag annual pass
Motorists can apply or renew the FASTag Annual Pass via the Rajmarg Yatra App or official websites of National Highways Authority of India and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. After payment, the pass is linked to FASTag and usually activates within 24 hours.
How to activate for FASTag Annual Pass
To activate the pass, users need to log in with their FASTag-linked account, enter vehicle registration details and a registered mobile number, and complete the payment through UPI, debit or credit cards, or net banking. After the payment is processed, the pass is automatically linked to the FASTag and typically becomes active within 24 hours, providing one year or up to 200 toll crossings of validity. (Image Credit: @IndianTechGuide/X)
Trending Photos