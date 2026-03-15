NHAI FASTag Annual Pass Price Hiked From April 1, 2026: Is this pass compulsory? Check new cost, validity, how to apply and activate

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NHAI FASTag Annual Pass Price: The NHAI FASTag Annual Pass scheme was introduced on Independence Day in 2025 with the aim of making highway travel easier for people who frequently drive on national highways. The initiative was designed to reduce repeated toll payments and offer a more convenient option for regular commuters.

Since its launch, the scheme has gained strong traction. Today, more than 5 million motorists hold FASTag annual passes. Nearly 28 per cent of all car toll transactions on national highways are now made through this pass, showing its growing popularity among frequent travellers.

The FASTag Annual Pass is valid only at toll plazas on National Highways (NH) and National Expressways (NE). It does not work at toll booths on state highways, private roads, or expressways operated by state governments. The pass is completely optional. If you choose not to purchase it, you can continue using your regular FASTag and pay toll charges for each trip as usual.