Pamban Bridge: PM Modi To Visit Tamil Nadu In April For Inauguration - Check Opening Date, Features, Other Details
Pamban Bridge Inauguration Date: The newly built state-of-the-art railway bridge on the sea - Pamban Bridge - is all set for inauguration in the first week of April. The bridge will replace the old railway bridge and prove to be a tourism and economy booster for the region. Before inaugurating the bridge, PM Narendra Modi will pray at Ramanathswamy Temple in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, on the occasion of Ram Navmi.
Opening On April 6
The new Pamban Bridge will replace the old 1914-built bridge, which was closed in 2022 due to corrosion problems. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that it's 'India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge'. PM Modi will inaugurate the bridge on April 6.
Old Pamban Bridge
Built in 1914, the old Pamban Rail Bridge connected the mainland to Rameswaram for 105 years. Decommissioned in Dec 2022 due to corrosion, it paved the way for the modern New Pamban Bridge, marking a new era of connectivity.
Vertical Lift-Off Bridge
The new vertical lift-off Pamban bridge spans over 2.5 km and was built for Rs 535 crore by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). As per Vaishnaw, the bridge is designed to handle faster trains and increased traffic. The New Pamban Bridge is not just functional - it's a symbol of progress, connecting people and places with modern engineering.
Boost To Economy
Enhanced railway links are anticipated to draw a greater number of pilgrims and tourists, thereby stimulating the local economy through increased business for shops, hotels, and transportation providers.
Foundation By PM Modi
In 2019, Prime Minister Modi initiated the project by laying the foundation stone, with construction starting the following year. The goal was to replace the old, failing bridge and build a stronger infrastructure for the future. (Pics: Train Wale Bhaiya/Indian Railways/X)
