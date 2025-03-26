Pamban Bridge: PM Modi To Visit Tamil Nadu In April For Inauguration - Check Opening Date, Features, Other Details

photoDetails

Pamban Bridge Inauguration Date: The newly built state-of-the-art railway bridge on the sea - Pamban Bridge - is all set for inauguration in the first week of April. The bridge will replace the old railway bridge and prove to be a tourism and economy booster for the region. Before inaugurating the bridge, PM Narendra Modi will pray at Ramanathswamy Temple in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, on the occasion of Ram Navmi.