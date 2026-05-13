Photos: Would you still stop if the roads looked like these?

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Stretching roughly 450 km from Amman to Aqaba, the King’s Highway in Jordan takes travellers through layers of history that span thousands of years. Starting from Amman, the route passes through ancient cities, Roman ruins, Byzantine mosaics and crusader castles. Stops along the way include Madaba, which is known for its 6th-century mosaic map, the Dana Biosphere Reserve, popular for hiking, and the large Castle of Karak.

The road then passes through Wadi Mujib’s deep gorge before arriving at Petra, the rose-red rock city carved into sandstone cliffs. The journey continues through Wadi Rum’s desert and ends at Aqaba on the Red Sea.

Indian travellers can get visa on arrival at airports and the Sheikh Hussein border crossing. The route is fully paved and drivable with a basic car.

(Photo: https://ilovetripping.com/)