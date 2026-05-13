Photos: Would you still stop if the roads looked like these?
New Delhi: There are journeys where reaching the destination matters, and then there are road trips where the road itself becomes the main story. Across continents, some routes offer more than distance, they offer changing landscapes, unexpected stops and moments that do not fit into fixed travel plans. From desert highways to coastal loops and mountain passes, these drives are built for slowing down and noticing more along the way.
Jordan’s ancient highway trail
Stretching roughly 450 km from Amman to Aqaba, the King’s Highway in Jordan takes travellers through layers of history that span thousands of years. Starting from Amman, the route passes through ancient cities, Roman ruins, Byzantine mosaics and crusader castles. Stops along the way include Madaba, which is known for its 6th-century mosaic map, the Dana Biosphere Reserve, popular for hiking, and the large Castle of Karak.
The road then passes through Wadi Mujib’s deep gorge before arriving at Petra, the rose-red rock city carved into sandstone cliffs. The journey continues through Wadi Rum’s desert and ends at Aqaba on the Red Sea.
Indian travellers can get visa on arrival at airports and the Sheikh Hussein border crossing. The route is fully paved and drivable with a basic car.
(Photo: https://ilovetripping.com/)
Sri Lanka’s lsland loop adventure
Covering around 1,600 km in a loop from Colombo, Sri Lanka offers a compact but diverse road experience. The journey moves from the capital into the Cultural Triangle, home to Anuradhapura’s ancient stupas, Sigiriya’s rock fortress and Polonnaruwa’s ruins.
From there, the road climbs into the central highlands, passing Kandy and its Temple of the Tooth Relic, before entering tea country around Nuwara Eliya and Ella. Mist-covered hills, waterfalls and plantations define this stretch.
The route then drops to the southern coast, covering surf towns such as Mirissa and the historic city of Galle, before looping back via the western coast. Indian travellers can apply for an ETA online, and three weeks is ideal for the full journey.
(Photo: Reuters)
Morocco’s desert-to-mountain drive
Morocco’s road journeys begin in Marrakech, where busy squares and street life set the tone before the road climbs into the High Atlas Mountains. The route passes valleys, Kasbahs and desert before reaching Merzouga and the Erg Chebbi dunes, where sand rises over 150 metres.
Many travellers stay in desert camps, ride camels at sunset and watch the dunes change colour at dawn. The drive can be extended further north to include Fes, Azrou’s cedar forests and Chefchaouen’s blue streets. A visa is required for Indian travelers that is available through consulates or VFS Global. Morocco offers well-marked roads with Arabic and French signage.
(Photo: www.marrakech-desert-trips.com)
Utah’s national parks circuit
Southern Utah in the United States brings together five major national parks – Zion, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, Canyonlands and Arches – within a single road circuit of about 1,200 km. Zion’s steep sandstone walls, Bryce Canyon’s hoodoo formations, Arches’ natural stone bridges and Canyonlands’ vast canyon networks define the scenery.
Scenic highways such as Route 12 and Burr Trail connect these parks, with small towns like Moab and Escalante acting as base points. Travel is best between April-June or September-October. Indian travellers need a US B-2 tourist visa and can fly into Las Vegas or Salt Lake City.
(Photo: Reuters)
Rajasthan’s royal road circuit
Stretching roughly 2,600 km from Delhi and looping through forts, deserts, lakes and historic cities, Rajasthan offers one of India’s most varied road trips. The route includes Jaipur, Pushkar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Kumbhalgarh, Udaipur, Ranthambore and Agra. From desert forts and blue-painted old towns to tiger reserves and lakefront palaces, each stop adds a different layer.
Driving requires patience on highways shared with local traffic. Many travellers prefer hiring a local driver. No visa is required for Indian citizens, and October to March is the best travel window.
(Photo: https://rajasthanholidays.co.in/)
Roads worth slowing down for
Each of these routes offers a different rhythm – Jordan’s history, Sri Lanka’s variety, Morocco’s desert stretch, Utah’s natural formations and Rajasthan’s royal landscapes. What connects them is not speed but space to pause, detour and continue a little longer than planned. (Photo: https://rajasthanholidays.co.in/)
Trending Photos