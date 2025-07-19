PM Modi Flags Off Four New Amrit Bharat Trains From Bihar; Check Routes, Timings, Schedule, And Ticket Prices
New Amrit Bharat Train Ticket Prices: On a significant day for Indian Railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off four new Amrit Bharat Express trains, marking a major boost to rail connectivity in Bihar. These trains are more than just another mode of transport — they are a symbol of inclusive development.
It is built by the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF). The Amrit Bharat Express trains blend modern design with budget-friendly features, ensuring a comfortable and dependable journey for long-distance travelers.
Their launch aims to ease travel for thousands who rely on railways for inter-state connectivity. The four new routes covered by the Amrit Bharat Express include: Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Patna) to New Delhi, Bapudham Motihari to Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi), Darbhanga to Gomti Nagar (Lucknow), and Malda Town to Gomti Nagar (Lucknow), enhancing Bihar’s connectivity to key northern cities.
Bihar Emerges as Origin Hub
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating four non-AC Amrit Bharat Express trains, Bihar has now become the originating point for five such trains. These modern, affordable trains are specifically aimed at serving the travel needs of economically weaker sections across long-distance routes.
Rajendra Nagar–New Delhi Amrit Bharat: Train Ticket Fare
Train No. 22361/22362, running daily between Rajendra Nagar and New Delhi, will cover approximately 1,000 km in 17.5 hours. Starting July 31, it will depart Rajendra Nagar at 7:45 PM and reach New Delhi at 1:10 PM the next day. The sleeper class fare is ₹560, making it a budget-friendly travel option.
Bapudham Motihari–Anand Vihar Special: Train Ticket Fare
Train No. 05599 will run between Bapudham Motihari and Anand Vihar, covering a distance of 1,000 km with a sleeper class fare of ₹555. The train will halt at key stations like Gorakhpur, Lucknow, and Moradabad, offering convenient access for passengers across major regions of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
Darbhanga–Gomti Nagar Amrit Bharat : Train Ticket Fare
Train No. 15561/15562 will operate weekly between Darbhanga and Gomti Nagar, starting July 26. It will depart from Darbhanga every Saturday at 3:00 PM and reach Gomti Nagar at 5:30 AM the next day. With a sleeper class fare of just Rs 415, it offers one of the most economical long-distance travel options.
Malda Town–Gomti Nagar Amrit Bharat (Train no. 13435/13436)
This train will run every Thursday from Malda Town starting July 24 and every Friday from Gomti Nagar beginning July 25. It connects eastern India to Uttar Pradesh, catering to passengers along this busy corridor with a reliable and low-cost service.
Amrit Bharat Express Coach Details
Each Amrit Bharat Express train will have 22 coaches: 8 Sleeper Class, 11 General, 2 luggage-cum-brake vans, and 1 pantry car. This setup ensures high passenger capacity while also providing basic amenities and onboard catering for comfortable long-distance journeys.
Affordable High-Tech Trains for All
These trains strike the perfect balance between affordability and improved infrastructure. With their non-AC configuration, extensive route coverage, and low ticket prices, the Amrit Bharat Express trains are a meaningful addition to Indian Railways. Specially designed for people from lower-income and lower-middle-income groups, they ensure budget-friendly travel without compromising on comfort or basic amenities.
Trending Photos