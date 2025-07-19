PM Modi Flags Off Four New Amrit Bharat Trains From Bihar; Check Routes, Timings, Schedule, And Ticket Prices

photoDetails

New Amrit Bharat Train Ticket Prices: On a significant day for Indian Railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off four new Amrit Bharat Express trains, marking a major boost to rail connectivity in Bihar. These trains are more than just another mode of transport — they are a symbol of inclusive development.

It is built by the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF). The Amrit Bharat Express trains blend modern design with budget-friendly features, ensuring a comfortable and dependable journey for long-distance travelers.

Their launch aims to ease travel for thousands who rely on railways for inter-state connectivity. The four new routes covered by the Amrit Bharat Express include: Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Patna) to New Delhi, Bapudham Motihari to Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi), Darbhanga to Gomti Nagar (Lucknow), and Malda Town to Gomti Nagar (Lucknow), enhancing Bihar’s connectivity to key northern cities.