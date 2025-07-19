Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2934072https://zeenews.india.com/photos/mobility/pm-modi-flags-off-four-new-amrit-bharat-trains-from-bihar-check-routes-timings-schedule-and-ticket-prices-2934072
NewsPhotosPM Modi Flags Off Four New Amrit Bharat Trains From Bihar; Check Routes, Timings, Schedule, And Ticket Prices
photoDetails

PM Modi Flags Off Four New Amrit Bharat Trains From Bihar; Check Routes, Timings, Schedule, And Ticket Prices

New Amrit Bharat Train Ticket Prices: On a significant day for Indian Railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off four new Amrit Bharat Express trains, marking a major boost to rail connectivity in Bihar. These trains are more than just another mode of transport — they are a symbol of inclusive development.

It is built by the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF). The Amrit Bharat Express trains blend modern design with budget-friendly features, ensuring a comfortable and dependable journey for long-distance travelers.

Their launch aims to ease travel for thousands who rely on railways for inter-state connectivity. The four new routes covered by the Amrit Bharat Express include: Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Patna) to New Delhi, Bapudham Motihari to Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi), Darbhanga to Gomti Nagar (Lucknow), and Malda Town to Gomti Nagar (Lucknow), enhancing Bihar’s connectivity to key northern cities.

Updated:Jul 19, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Bihar Emerges as Origin Hub

1/7
Bihar Emerges as Origin Hub

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating four non-AC Amrit Bharat Express trains, Bihar has now become the originating point for five such trains. These modern, affordable trains are specifically aimed at serving the travel needs of economically weaker sections across long-distance routes.  

Follow Us

Rajendra Nagar–New Delhi Amrit Bharat: Train Ticket Fare

2/7
New Amrit Bharat Trains From Bihar

Train No. 22361/22362, running daily between Rajendra Nagar and New Delhi, will cover approximately 1,000 km in 17.5 hours. Starting July 31, it will depart Rajendra Nagar at 7:45 PM and reach New Delhi at 1:10 PM the next day. The sleeper class fare is ₹560, making it a budget-friendly travel option.  

Follow Us

Bapudham Motihari–Anand Vihar Special: Train Ticket Fare

3/7
New Amrit Bharat Trains From Bihar

Train No. 05599 will run between Bapudham Motihari and Anand Vihar, covering a distance of 1,000 km with a sleeper class fare of ₹555. The train will halt at key stations like Gorakhpur, Lucknow, and Moradabad, offering convenient access for passengers across major regions of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. 

Follow Us

Darbhanga–Gomti Nagar Amrit Bharat : Train Ticket Fare

4/7
New Amrit Bharat Trains From Bihar

Train No. 15561/15562 will operate weekly between Darbhanga and Gomti Nagar, starting July 26. It will depart from Darbhanga every Saturday at 3:00 PM and reach Gomti Nagar at 5:30 AM the next day. With a sleeper class fare of just Rs 415, it offers one of the most economical long-distance travel options. 

Follow Us

Malda Town–Gomti Nagar Amrit Bharat (Train no. 13435/13436)

5/7
New Amrit Bharat Trains From Bihar

This train will run every Thursday from Malda Town starting July 24 and every Friday from Gomti Nagar beginning July 25. It connects eastern India to Uttar Pradesh, catering to passengers along this busy corridor with a reliable and low-cost service. 

Follow Us

Amrit Bharat Express Coach Details

6/7
New Amrit Bharat Trains From Bihar

Each Amrit Bharat Express train will have 22 coaches: 8 Sleeper Class, 11 General, 2 luggage-cum-brake vans, and 1 pantry car. This setup ensures high passenger capacity while also providing basic amenities and onboard catering for comfortable long-distance journeys.  

Follow Us

Affordable High-Tech Trains for All

7/7
New Amrit Bharat Trains From Bihar

These trains strike the perfect balance between affordability and improved infrastructure. With their non-AC configuration, extensive route coverage, and low ticket prices, the Amrit Bharat Express trains are a meaningful addition to Indian Railways. Specially designed for people from lower-income and lower-middle-income groups, they ensure budget-friendly travel without compromising on comfort or basic amenities.  

Follow Us
mobilityAmrit Bharat TrainsAmrit Bharat Trains From BiharPM ModiAmrit Bharat Trains Ticket Prices
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Cricket facts
Perry Better Than Ronaldo & Tendulkar, Sachin More ODI 5Wkt Hauls Than Warne: 10 Shocking Cricket Stats That Will Blow Your Mind
camera icon6
title
Panchayat Season 5
Panchayat Season 5: 5 Fascinating Facts About The Real Village Behind 'Phulera'
camera icon9
title
Mohammed Shami
Who Is Mohammed Shami's Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan? Her Previous Marriage, Love Story, Legal Battle & More
camera icon7
title
Pakistan terror fugitives
India’s Most Wanted, Pakistan’s Most Protected: 7 Dreaded Terrorists Who Roam Freely In Islamabad
camera icon10
title
10 dangerous countries
10 Dangerous Countries In The World: India Among Most Vulnerable, Check Pakistan's Rank
NEWS ON ONE CLICK