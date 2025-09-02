PM Modi’s Air India One Vs Pakistani PM’s Gulfstream IV: ‘Flying Fortress’ Vs Travel Jet

5 / 6

Air India One is also built for endurance. With a maximum range of around 13,650 kilometres, it can fly non-stop from India to the United States or Europe without the need for refuelling. It is also equipped with in-flight refuelling capabilities if required. The Gulfstream IV, by comparison, has a maximum range of just under 8,000 kilometres, nearly half that of Air India One. This makes it ideal for regional travel within Asia or the Middle East but impractical for long-haul non-stop journeys to destinations such as North America.